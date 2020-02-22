Landyn Owens scored 19 points and the No. 15 Ada eased past Blanchard 47-34 in a Class 4A District title matchup Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada led just 26-20 at halftime, but outscored the Lady Lions 21-14 over the final two quarter to pull away.
Ada improved to 20-4 o the year and will meet No. 13 Sulphur at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 4A Regional Tournament contest back inside the Cougar Activity Center. Sulphur, now 21-3, buried Elgin 56-27 in another 4A District title game.
In boys action, the Ada Cougars limited Blanchard to 10 second-half points in a 46-20 Class 4A District Tournament victory.
Kaden Cooper led the AHS charge with 16 points and six rebounds.
The seventh-ranked Cougars are now 18-5 and will tangle with Sulphur at 8 pm. Thursday in a regional tournament winner’s bracket game. Sulphur, now 15-8, edged Elgin 38-37 for a district championship.
A complete wrap-up of Ada’s district title victories will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Ada News.
