Following are five things to know about the 2019-20 Ada High School girls basketball team:
1. The Lady Cougars return a wealth of talent from a young squad that finished 14-9 last season. Returning starter Alex Hamilton is one of three seniors on the 2019-20 roster. The other two are Torri Bray and Cheyene Howell.
2. Junior Landyn Owens is back after making a strong impression as a freshman and sophomore. She averaged 15 points and nearly four rebounds per game last year and looks to be a bigger focal point of the Ada offense this season.
3. Some might be surprised that Christie Jennings is now in her eighth season as the head coach of the Ada Lady Cougars.
4. Ada has dropped down to Class 4A after competing in Class 5A for the past several seasons. They open the season tonight at Heritage Hall. The Lady Chargers, 11-14 a season ago, will be led by junior sharpshooter Macy Moore, who averaged 14.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest last season.
5. Ada will have the rest of the week off before hosting Duncan on Dec. 10 inside the Cougar Activity Center. The Lady Cougars will compete in the Bishop Kelley Invitational Dec. 12-14. Ada will face Claremore at 4 p.m. Dec. 12 in a first-round matchup. Other teams in the field include Jenks, Tulsa Memorial, Shawnee, host Bishop Kelley, Sand Springs and Tulsa Edison.
