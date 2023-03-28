SULPHUR — When the Ada and Latta High School baseball teams collided Saturday at the Murray County Bash in Sulphur, it was anyone’s game through six competitive innings.
However, Ada finally got some breathing room with four runs in the top of the seventh inning and turned back the Panthers 7-2.
“It was a heckuva win. It was a really good game for the fans,” said Ada head coach Shane Coker. “It was a good one-run run game until the very end.”
Later at the festival, coach Dillon Atkinson’s club dropped a tough 9-8 decision to Davis in a game that lasted nine innings.
The Class 4A Cougars stayed unbeaten at 10-0 on the year while Latta — ranked No. 7 in Class 2A entered the week at 3-6.
The Cougars traveled to Class B No. 3 Tupelo on Monday and will host Douglass at 4 p.m. today in a District 4A-2 doubleheader.
The Panthers were at Varnum on Monday and play host to Class 2A No. 2 Dale at 4:30 p.m. today.
Ada 7, Latta 2
The tone of the Ada-Latta matchup took a harsh turn when LHS sophomore Darien Miller was struck in the face when a foul ball sailed into the dugout.
“He has a broken orbital bone and another fracture around his nose,” Atkinson said. Miller was scheduled to be re-evaluated by doctors Monday morning.
Miller started on the mound for the Panthers and pitched four solid innings. He struck out three, walked three and allowed just two earned runs.
“We all know that at that moment it becomes about that kid — winning and losing becomes so secondary and insignificant,” Coker said. “It was one of those freak moments where a line drive off the bat went into a dugout full of 20-plus kids. It was a very scary moment.”
Coker said the last innings could have turned out differently had the accident not occurred.
“I would have hated to get them out in that seventh (inning) had that not happened. They had the top of their lineup at the plate and life in their bodies,” he said.
“You could definitely tell their hearts were with their teammate. I hope that young man is well and on the road to recovery,” he continued. “I thought he threw it really well and with some command and confidence. He’s gonna be a good one.”
Reid Samson earned the mound win for the Cougars. He allowed two first-inning singles that led to the first Latta run of the game but didn’t allow another hit through four frames.
Landon Wolfe led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a double and later scored on an Ada error to get the Panthers within 3-2.
During Ada’s four-run seventh, the Cougars took advantage of a pair of Latta errors, got an RBI single from Jack Morris and used a sacrifice bunt by Kaden Gallagher that pushed another run home.
AHS closer Carter Freeland pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
The Cougars finished with 11 total hits but none went for extra bases. JD Dugan, Freeland, Cade Stick, Morris and Elvis Edwards all had two hits apiece for Ada.
Landon Fortner had two of Latta’s four total hits in the contest. Deakon Smith had the only other LHS hit.
Davis 9, Latta 8
(9 Innings)
The Wolves scored the game-winning in the top of the ninth inning with a two-out rally. Brendon Rawls got Davis started with a base hit, went to third on a double by Lane Rawls and scored when Dawson Fetty reached on a Latta error.
The Panthers loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh — via three walks — but couldn’t get the tying run home.
Latta trailed 8-4 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Landon Fortner’s two-RBI single knotted the score and Carson Abbott had a run-scoring hit in the frame that also included four walks.
The Panthers finished with nine total hits, led by Reese Littlefield, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Abbott went 2-for-5 with a walk and three RBIs and Fortner ended up 2-for-4 with two walks and two RBIs.
Fetty led a 12-hit Davis attack, going 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brendon Rawls went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and Jake Parker finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Trey Melton snagged the pitching win in relief. He struck out three, walked three and allowed no runs or hits over the final two innings. Four DHS pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and 11 walks. Three Latta hurlers combined for seven walks and 11 Ks.
