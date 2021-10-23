The 2021 Ada ninth-grade football team has come a long way.
As eighth-graders last year, the team failed to win a game the entire season. They turned things around this year and finished 4-3.
Not only that, five freshmen — Kolten Carlock, Will Johnson, Caleb Sun Eagle, Isaiah Hayden and Makir Sanusi were promoted to the high school roster. Hayden started on the offensive line for the Cougars in Week 7 against Harrah.
“The Ada freshmen were playing their strongest ball of the season in the last three weeks,” said ninth-grade coach Brad Odom.
The Ada coach said Hayden’s hard work paid off and earned him a well-deserved start for the high school varsity team.
“Isaiah is a great kid and a great athlete he just happens to play offensive line. He’s quiet and works hard and is always looking for ways to better his craft,” Odom said.
The young Cougars piled up some good stats throughout the season. The freshmen rushed for 1,172 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding another 548 yards and six scores through the air.
Following is a recap of the 2021 Ada freshmen football season provided by Odom:
At Seminole
Seminole 14, Ada 6
The Ada freshmen football team started their season on a hot and humid Thursday against Seminole. Ada got some good individual efforts offensively and defensively but had not yet learned to play as a team. Deante Lindsey hauled in two receptions for 93 yards and a TD from QB Kolten Carlock and the Cougars were able to get two turnovers, a fumble recovery by JB Coyle and a fumble recovery by Brayden Prince, but ultimately weren’t able to pull out the win.
At McAlester
McAlester 34, Ada 0
The ninth-grade Cougs had to wait another week to suit up again, this time traveling to McAlester. The COVID-19 virus hit the team hard after the Seminole game and at one time 17 players were affected either directly or through contact tracing. The time off was evident as the Cougars’ timing was all off on both sides of the ball. The Cougars dropped another contest, running their record to 0-2 on the young season.
At Ada
Ada 24, Durant 6
The next week the young Cougars were able to take their home field for the first time in the mighty maroon and they looked like a completely different squad.
The Durant Lions had come north looking for an easy win, but they got just the opposite. The Cougars unleashed two years’ worth of frustration on the Lions.
The offensive line took advantage of an unusual defensive alignment and QB Kolten Carlock was able to gain 110 yards rushing on 14 carries with two touchdowns. Deante Lindsey hauled in one reception for a 60-yard TD and JB Coyle added a catch for 9 yards from the tailback position.
Fullback Will Johnson showed his considerable skill out of the backfield, snagging another pass for a first down. The Cougar defense was stout, limiting the Lion flexbone offense to just one score. The defensive line combination of Isaiah Hayden, Makir Sanusi, Caleb SunEagle and Will Johnson wreaked havoc on the Durant ball carriers.
Safety Jonathan Rooker came up with his first career interception to kill a Lion drive right before halftime.
When the final buzzer, sounded the freshmen had their first victory in nearly two years.
At Ada
Carl Albert 34, Ada 16
The next opportunity came against Carl Albert, again at home.
This contest started about as bad as anyone could imagine. A fumble on the first play resulted in a quick Titan score. On the ensuing kickoff, another Cougar fumble turned into a Titan TD. Then, to make matters worse, on the next Cougar possession Carl Albert blocked a punt for another TD.
In a matter of minutes, the Cougars were down three scores.
The freshmen steeled their nerves and went to work, getting back to within a two-score game late in the third when Jonathan Rooker recovered an onside kick, but ultimately the bad start killed any chance for a victory.
Carlock and Coyle still put together a night where they rushed for 209 yards thanks to a great effort by the offensive line of Charlie Prentice, Kale Fuller, Cade Smith, Makir Sanusi, Isaiah Hayden and tight end Matthew Agent, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the slow start.
At Ada
Ada 56, Dickson 6
The next week, Ada was scheduled to play Ardmore but in this day and time, nothing is certain. Ardmore was unable to field a team which left the Cougars scrambling to find a game.
They settled on a contest with Ardmore’s neighbor, the Dickson Comets.
Ada jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back, running to the dominating victory. JB Coyle led all rushers with four carries for 108 yards and two scores. Josiah Whitebird broke off a 70-yard TD run in the second half and Jonathan Rooker took a handoff 70 yards for another TD.
Gavin Gunter hauled in two touchdown passes and Deante Lindsey added another receiving TD grab. Carlock was an efficient 7-of-7 for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Matthew Agent and Max McKinney played well from their linebacker spots and Seth Flinn forced a fumble with a jarring tackle from his safety spot. Caleb Cobb provided smothering coverage at cornerback and Sutton Morris was in the Comet backfield all night from his outside linebacker position.
At Plainview
Ada 16, Plainview 12
The Plainview Indians were next on the schedule and the freshmen were reminded of a 40-0 loss they suffered at the hands of the Indians the year before. That wouldn’t be the case in 2021 as the two teams traded field position in the first half but no one could score.
On the first possession of the second half, Plainview popped a 60-yard scoring run. Down 6-0, the Cougar offense went to work behind a steady diet of power runs and short passes.
Caleb Cobb nearly broke loose for a score after an 18-yard catch and run into the Indians’ red zone. Kolten Carlock was able to find paydirt on the next play and then also convert the two-point conversion on a bruising run over the right side of the line.
The Cougar defense was stifling on the ensuing possession with Will Johnson, McKinney and Morris all teaming up for tackles for loss.
The Cougars received a punt from Plainview and again behind a clock chewing and dominating ground attack were able to punch the ball into the end zone for the go-ahead score and conversion.
Plainview was able to slide into the end zone for the score but a tackle for loss on the PAT by linebacker Matthew Agent secured the victory 16-12.
At Ada
Ada 30, Madill 14
In the season finale, the Madill Wildcats came to Ada looking to gain a victory but by now the freshmen Cougars had developed a taste for winning and would not be denied.
Madill was able to score 14 points on the Cougars but Ada scored 30 points — again behind a strong running attack.
Kolten Carlock gained 122 yards and scored three times, and the freshmen got a little help from the 8th-grade Cougars with a Brock Boyles to Caron Richardson TD pass and a Boyles to Camarrie Richardson pass on the conversion.
Strong defense was again on display as the Cougar defensive line was routinely in the Wildcat backfield.
2021 ADA FRESHMEN ROSTER
Caleb Cobb 4 QB/DB
Hayden Manuel 14 WR/DB
Seth Flinn 17 WR/DB
Braydon Prince 18 WR/LB
Will Johnson 19 FB/DE
Gavin Gunter 20 WR/DB
Deante Lindsay 23 WR/DB
Kaden Lavielle 25 WR/DB
Kolten Carlock 27 QB/DB
JB Coyle 30 RB/LB
Ja’Ron Hyrne 35 WR/DB
Max McKinney 36 WR/DB
Matthew Agent 38 TE/LB
Broadie Lindsey 42 RB/LB
Sutton Morris 43 WR/LB
Josiah Whitebird 44 RB/LB
Kale Fuller 52 OL/LB
Caleb Sun Eagle 57 OL/DL
Makir Sanusi 62 OL/DL
Colby Easley 65 OL/DL
Ryan Sefcik 70 OL/DL
Charles Prentice 75 OL/DL
Cade Smith 76 OL/DL
Isaiah Hayden 77 OL/DL
Aidan Durham 78 OL/DL
Nik Mendoza 80 WR/DB
Donnell Cheadle 82 WR/DB
Sean Mayhand 83 WR/DB
Jonathan Rooker 84 WR/DB
Ayden Christian 89 WR/DB
Coaches: Brad Odom, Dan Pettigrew, Blake Pettigrew & Brock Parham
