Sania Richardson is living proof that big things can certainly come in small packages.
Although many knew she was coming, the 5-2 Ada freshman burst onto the local basketball scene and was a force to be reckoned with for the Lady Cougars.
Expectations were high for Richardson and boy did she deliver. She scored 571 points in 27 games for the Lady Cougars, an average of 21 per contest. She helped lead Ada to a game within a berth in the Class 4A State Tournament and a 21-6 overall record. She also had many dazzling moments along the way.
Richardson’s strong freshman campaign led to her being named the 2022 Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“Sania was a joy to coach this year. She is an outstanding player and a great teammate,” said Ada High girls basketball coach Christie Jennings. “They say the special ones know how to make those around them better, that is what she does every day.”
Richardson can score in a number of ways. She isn’t afraid to launch a mid-range jumper, she repeatedly drove past defenders with her speed to convert layup after layup and is always a threat from 3-point territory. She had 18 games with at least 20 points and five more with 30 points or more.
“I don’t know if we have this statistic anywhere, but I would think 571 total points by a freshman is near the top of the record books for an Ada player,” Jennings said.
The Ada point guard was always trying to get her teammates involved too, resulting in 90 assists for a 3.3 average per contest. Richardson was also a stout on-ball defender and averaged almost four rebounds per game.
The country has taken notice of Richardson’s talents. She was named one of the Top 25 players in the nation from the Class of 2025 by HoopGurlz Recruiting’s ESPN Watch List. She has no less than a dozen NCAA Division 1 schools recruiting her and the most recent schools to make her an offer were the University of North Carolina and Florida State University.
Jennings said despite her God-given talents, Richardson is still one of her team’s hardest workers.
“This kid is special. Success and confidence come from hard work. She works her tail off and deserves all the hype she gets,” she said.
Richardson’s accolades were many this season. One of the best came when she was named the Oklahoma Freshman of the Year by Scoreboard Live.
Richardson had strong outings in the Lady Cougars’ sweep of archrival McAlester — who won the Class 5A state championship this year. She was an all-tournament selection at the rugged Tournament of Champions in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was the MVP of the East Central Oklahoma Classic and the Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
“Our program has put out some special ones. When it’s all said and done, her name will be included with those greats,” Jennings said.
