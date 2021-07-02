EDMOND — Playing against the top high school girls golfers in the state, Ada freshman Beans Factor went down swinging last weekend at the 71st Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association Girls State Championship.
Factor shot a 74 in the second round — and it could have been even better — and finished sixth in the rugged field of 21 players. She turned in a two-day total of 79-74-153. Factor — who is 14-years-old — is currently the No. 1 player in her class in Oklahoma according to the Junior Golf Scoreboard rankings. She was one of the youngest players to compete in the Championship Flight.
The tournament was hosted by Oak Tree Country Club East Course in Edmond and played well over 6,000 yards.
Factor got off to a hot start in a second round that included just 12 total putts throughout the front nine. She finished with a total of 29 for the day. Factor just missed a couple of birdie putts that would have pushed her score a little lower.
Maddi Kamas — a graduate of Kingfisher High School and an Oklahoma City University signee — won the championship with a two-day total of 3-over-par 75-70—145. Jenni Roller, who is a senior at Regent Prep High School in Tulsa, = was a shot back at 73-73—146. Kamas won the WOGA Junior title for the second time in three years.
Reagan Chaney, who played high school golf under coach Taylor Howard, an Ada High graduate, finished tied for third at 71-76-147. Raychel Nelke, a senior from Pocola High school who plans to play golf at the University of Oklahoma, tied for third at 72-75-147.
Duncan High School junior Jaiden Gregston was fifth at 74-77-151.
Olivia Coit, a senior from Edmond Memorial High School, tied with Factor in sixth place at 81-72-153.
Brooklyn Been of Edmond also shot a 153. She shot a 76-77.
Natalie Blonien, a sophomore from Altus, tied for ninth at 79-79-158. Rylee Roberts, a sophomore at Edmond North High School, shot an identical 79-79-158.
It was the start of a busy stretch of tournament action for Factor, who will play every week of July. But the time summer ends, she will have played golf in seven different states.
