WEATHERFORD — Ada freshman Couper Rogers turned in three solid rounds earlier this week at the Class 4A Boys State Golf Tournament and earn himself a Top 20 finish.
Rogers recorded an opening round score of 78, shot a 79 in the second round and capped his first-ever state tournament appearance with a 74 in the final round earlier this week at the Prairie West Golf Club in Weatherford. His three-round total of 231 was good enough to be tied for the 16th spot in the medalist race. Ty Neatherlin of Oklahoma Christian School also shot a 231.
Ada boys golf coach Robbie Powell was pleased with Rogers’ effort during his first state tournament appearance.
“I was very proud of the way he handled playing in front of a bunch of people. For him to finish in the top 20 as a freshman is quite an accomplishment and will definitely help him to lead the team over the next few years,” Powell said.
Rogers was just behind four players — Brock Jerman of Chickasha, Jackson Magness of Crossing Christian, Kolby Legg of Cushing and Patrick Coulter of Crossing Christian — who all tied for 12th place with 229 scores.
Powell got the rare opportunity to follow a single golfer around the course at a state tournament.
“I was disappointed that we were not able to qualify the entire team to play in the state tournament this year, but I was very happy to be able to take a player as an individual this year,” he said. “It gave me the opportunity to watch every hole that Couper played. I was able to actually coach him through some decisions that I don’t usually get a chance to do when I have five players that I am trying to keep up with.”
Ryder Cowan won the Class 4A State medalist championship with a three-round score of 67-68-68-203. Ben Lathrop of Heritage Hall was second at 69-68-68-205.
Private Schools finished in the Top 3 spots of the team standings. Oklahoma Christian School won the state title with a three-round total of 879. Runner-up Heritage Hall was a single stroke behind with an 880 and Cascia Hall was a distant third with a 930 team score.
———o———
BOYS
Class 4A State Tournament
May 8-9
Prairie West Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Ok. Christian School 283-297-299-879
2. Heritage Hall 285-299-296-880
3. Cascia Hall 304-320-306-930
4. Elk City 319-304-317-940
5. Holland Hall 306-317-329-952
6. Crossings Christian 313-328-317-958
7. Woodward 321-321-317-959
8. Lincoln Christian 326-318-322-966
9. Cushing 313-336-320-969
10. Blanchard 331-313-329-973
11. Tuttle 319-335-321-975
12. Bethany 330-323-328-981
Top 5 Individuals
1. Ryder Cowan (Ok. Christian) 67-68-68-203
2. Ben Lathrop (Heritage Hall) 69-68-68-205
3. Bryant Polhill (Ok. Christian) 69-69-70-208
4. Mason Schmidt (Elk City) 70-69-75-214
5. Roger Smith (Heritage Hall) 72-75-74-221
Ada Individual Results
16. Cooper Rogers (Ada) 78-79-74-231
Coaches Quote: “As every year I want to thank the school administration for their support of the golf program at both the high school and junior high level. I also want to thank Oak Hills Country Club and Golf Professional Russell Bevelhymer for allowing us to practice and play at the course. They have always been very supportive of the golf program,” — Ada head coach Robbie Powell.
