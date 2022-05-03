DUNCAN — The Ada High School boys track team captured two first-place medals and two more silver medals en route to a fourth-place finish Friday at the Quanah Cox Invitational in Duncan.
The meet included some of the top Class 5A and Class 6A schools in the state. Yukon won the team title with a score of 102.33. Moore was runner-up at 94.83 and Deer Creek finished third with a 72 score. Ada compiled 53.33 points.
Ada senior Levi Lail won the Discus Throw with a heave of 153 feet, 10 inches. Jaxon Merchant was second with a throw of 153 feet. Lail was 12th in the Shot Put with a distance of 42-feet, 1.5 inches. Jax Rumsey of Moore won the event with a throw of 53-feet, 1-inch.
Junior Andrew Hughes was up to his old tricks in the High Jump with a winning leap of six feet, eight inches. Tyson Ritz of Deer Creek was runner up at six feet, four inches.
Ada’s 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams both settled for second.
In the 4x100 the Ada group of Xander Rhynes, Kendre Grant, Devon MacCollister and DaMontra Patterson finished in a time of 44.22. Lawton McArthur won that race, edging Ada with a time of 44.19.
In the 4x200 relay, Rhynes, Jonah Ascension, MacCollister and Patterson ran the event in 1:32.64. Yukon’s team of Julius Gerald, Ezra Johnson, Benjamin Tess and Christian Eldridge won that race in 1:31.99.
Patterson finished sixth in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.08.
The Cougar track teams now head to the Class 5A Regional Tournament Saturday at Jenks High School. Joining Ada at that event will be Claremore, Coweta, Grove, Tulsa Memorial, Tulsa Hale, Pryor, Sapulpa, Stilwell and Will Rogers.
The Class 5A State Track Meet is scheduled for May 13-14 in Ardmore.
