Ada football season tickets still available

There are still plenty of reserved Ada High School football season tickets on sale for the 2019 season.
Advanced ticket sales for Ada’s season opener with rival Ardmore, scheduled for Sept. 6, will be available by Tuesday.
Ada-Ardmore tickets can be purchased at the Ada City Schools Board of Education office or at the office of Dorcas Compton, located at the back entrance to the high school off Pine Street (the building with the loading dock that says shipping/receiving).
For more information, contact Dorcas at (580) 310-7245.
