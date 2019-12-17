TULSA — Tatum Havens got hot from beyond the arc, and the Ada Lady Cougars overcome a slow start and rallied past host Bishop Kelley 43-32 in Saturday’s third-place game at the Bishop Kelley Invitational.
Ada, ranked No. 16 in Class 4A, improved to 4-1 on the year, while Class 5A No. 17 Bishop Kelley fell to 1-5.
The Lady Cougars bounced back from a tough 48-46 overtime loss to Class 6A No. 12 Sand Springs in a Friday night semifinal contest. The Lady Cougars are back in action tonight, hosting unbeaten Madill (3-0).
It will be Stuff the Truck night at the Cougar Activity Center. Fans are asked to bring a new toy or gift item for kids ages 0-16 to help area children in need.
3rd Place
Ada 43, Bishop Kelley 32
Havens sank four 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 17 point to lead the Ada offense.
The Lady Comets led 10-6 after the first quarter before Ada began to take off in the second. The Lady Cougars outscored the hosts 17-12 in the second period to lead 23-22 at halftime.
Ada used an 11-5 run in the third period to stretch its lead to 34-27 and finished with a 9-5 fourth-quarter run.
“It was a typical Day 3 of a tourney. The game was sloppy and a dog fight,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “We found a way to cut down on some mistakes in the second half and managed to take control of the game. This tournament is tough. I felt like we had a really good week of basketball and are better because of it.”
Amaya Frizell just missed double digits with nine points, while Shayla Wofford added eight points to the AHS cause.
Megan Cyr hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead the Lady Comets. Rachel Avedon followed with 10.
Semifinals
Sand Springs 48, Ada 46 (OT)
Jennings said her team had chances in the extra session but fell just short.
“We played really hard. We just couldn’t finish in OT. This team and their growth make me so proud,” she said.
Ada led 11-10 after the first quarter but trailed 23-18 at halftime.
The Lady Cougars used a 14-8 run in the third period to grab a 32-31 lead before the Lady Sandites rallied to tie the game at 42-42 at the end of regulation.
Sand Springs outscored Ada 6-4 in the OT.
Ladyn Owens led the Lady Cougar charge with 15 points. and Tatum Havens hit two 3-pointers and scored 13. Amaya Frizell also hit double figures with 10, while Shayla Wofford tallied eight points for the locals.
Madison Burris scored 14 to pace the Lady Sandites. and Journey Armstead followed with 13.
“I was really pleased with our effort and play in this game. Sand Springs is a really good team in 6A,” Jennings said. “This game will help us so much in the long run. It was the first OT game of the season, and I thought we had a ton of growing-up moments.”
