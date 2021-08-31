ROFF — The Ada High softball team recorded a pair of wins Saturday at the Roff Fastpitch Tournament before settling for third place after dropping an 11-0 decision to the host Lady Tigers, who went on to win the title.
The Lady Cougars started the day with a 1-0 win over Lexington before eliminating Stonewall 9-3.
Ada was sent to the loser’s bracket via a 10-0 loss to Cyril Friday evening.
“It was a tough tournament that made us better. I’m proud of how we responded after the Cyril loss,” Ada head coach Taylor Henry said. “I tell them all the time this game is very mental we have to learn how to respond when things do not go our way and we did a good job of that. This helped prepare us for more district games.”
Ada is 9-4 heading into a district road contest at 5 p.m. today with OKC Classen. Monday’s contest with Perkins-Tryon was rained out.
Ada 1, Lexington 0
The Lady Cougars scored the only run of the game in the top of the second.
Bradi Odom and Josie Morgan drew back-to-back one-out walks to get Ada started. With two outs, junior Elsa Munoz hit a run-scoring single to left field that turned out to be a game-winning hit.
Odom did the rest from the pitching circle. She struck out three, walked four and allowed just one hit in the contest that lasted four innings due to the time limit.
Lexington hurler Izzy Pack absorbed the loss. She struck out three, walked five and allowed three hits. The Lady Bulldogs left the tournament at 3-11.
Abbey Strong and Josie Morgan had Ada’s other two hits.
Ada 9, Stonewall 3
The Lady Cougars scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and cruised past Stonewall.
Ada piled up 11 hits in the contest, led by Jakobi Williams who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and three runs scored, while Amaya Frizell went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Trenity Duvall finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Arianna Munoz went 1-for-2 with a run scored. Abbey Strong and Bradi Odom both cracked doubles for Ada.
Talise Parnell led a seven-hit SHS offense, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Lyndi Humphers went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk, while Kaylee Ford finished 1-for-2 with an RBI. Faith Ross ended up 1-for-2 and scored a run.
Odom pitched one inning for Ada before Ariana Munoz tossed the final three frames. The two Ada hurlers combined for no strikeouts, one walk and allowed just four hits and two earned runs.
Lilly Wyche absorbed the loss for Stonewall (9-4, No. 13 in Class A). She struck out one and walked one in four innings.
Roff 11, Ada 0
Ada couldn’t overcome five errors or the pitching of Roff ace Danleigh Harris in the loss.
Harris struck out five, walked none and allowed just two hits in four innings to earn the victory. Freshman Sophie Eldred tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
Ariana Munoz was the losing hurler for Ada, she struck out one, walked four and allowed four earned runs in four innings. Cydnee Miller and Karsyn Woods each pitched an inning of relief for the Lady Cougars.
Ada’s two hits came from Amaya Frizell and Jakobi Williams.
Harris also led a 13-hit Roff barrage, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Camden Simon went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Maddie Adair finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Lillie McDonald went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Chloe Eldred hit a double and scored a run. Sophie Eldred ended up 1-for-2 and scored a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.