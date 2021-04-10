DUNCAN — Ada senior Mack Weems just missed out on a medalist crown Thursday at the 2021 Southern Oklahoma Invitational hosted by the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.
Weems shot a 74 and landed in fifth place, but was only two strokes behind the winner. Tres Hill of Elk City and Parker Payne of Lawton were atop the leaderboard with 72s and both Sutton McMillan of Choctaw and Zach Siaca of Lawton Eisenhower were a stroke behind at 73.
“I was very happy with the play of Mack Weems today. He hit the ball great and had he putted better he would have taken the first-place trophy,” said Ada head coach Robert Powell.
Elk City, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, won the SOI championship with a team score of 303, well ahead of host Duncan (No.2 in Class 5 who was the runner-up at 319. Choctaw was third at 329 followed by the Cougars in fourth at 329. The Oklahoma City Storm rounded out the Top 5 with a score of 333. A total of 24 teams entered the tournament.
Ada entered the week ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
“We had a slight improvement from our first outing, but have a very long way to go to be competitive with the top teams in our class,” Powell said.
This year’s favorites in Class A include No. 1 Cascia Hall, No. 2 Heritage Hall, No. 3 Holland Hall — all private schools — along with the Cougars, Elk City and No. 6 Tuttle.
Other Ada results from Duncan included David Anderson with a score of 84, David Johnson at 85, Michael Huff at 86 and Derek Layton at 93.
The Cougars are back in action Thursday, April 15, at the Del City Invitational hosted by Trosper Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
———o———
Southern Oklahoma Invitational
At Duncan
Team Standings
1. Elk City 303
2. Duncan #1 319
3. Choctaw 321
4. Ada 329
5. OKC Storm #1 333
6. Duncan #2 335
7. Lawton 336
8. Tishomingo 339
9. Noble 347
10. Marlow 349
11. Pauls Valley 351
12. Comanche 353
13. OKC Storm #2 358
14. Altus 370
15. Ardmore 373
16. Cache 382
17. Duncan #3 396
18. Sulphur 400
19. Marlow #2 428
20. Duncan #4 430
21. Lawton Mac 445
22. Elgin 450
23. Anadarko 454
24. Lawton Ike 495
Top 5 Individuals
1. Tres Hill (Elk City) 72
2. Parker Payne (Lawton) 72
3. Sutton McMillan (Choctaw) 73
4. Zach Siaca (Lawton Ike) 73
5. Mack Weems (Ada) 74
Ada Individual Results
Mack Weems 74
David Anderson 84
David Johnson 85
Michael Huff 86
Derek Layton 93
