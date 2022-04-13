PLAINVIEW — The Ada High School boys track team placed fourth last Friday at the 2022 Plainview Indian Invitational Track Meet.
It was a good tuneup for the annual Dorsey Reirdon Relays scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Ada High School.
Sophomore DaMontre Patterson brought home a pair of gold medals from Plainview. He placed first in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 11.06 and also won the 200 Meter Dash in 22.39.
In the 400 Meter Dash, Xander Rhynes won the gold with a time of 51.72.
Patterson was also part of the Cougars’ 400 Meter Relay team that finished fifth with a time of 44.98. Other members of that team were Xander Rhynes, Andrew Hughes and Devon MacCollister.
Rhynes, Kendre Grant, MacCollister and Patterson captured fourth in the 800 Meter Relay with a time of 1:34.53.
In the 1600 Meter Relay, Jaxon Morgan, Grant, Jonah Ascension and Rhynes settled for sixth place with a time of 3:40.71.
Ascension finished ninth in the 100 Meter Dash in 11.71.
Ada junior Darius Gilmore was sixth in the 300 Meter Hurdles with a time of 45.22. Sophomore Chase Bailey was eighth in 46.84.
Bailey ended up in ninth place in the 110 Meter Hurdles with a time of 20.52.
The Ada group of Rhynes, Morgan, MacCollister and Hughes finished sixth in the 1600 Meter Relay with a time of 3:40.71.
He didn’t set any records this time, but Hughes won the high jump with a leap of six feet, two inches. MacCollister was third at 5-8.
Senior Levi Lail placed second in the Discus with a toss of 143-08 and fourth in the Shot Put with a distance of 46-07.50.
