Ada fans packed the stands at the Craig McBroom Football Complex for the 2022 Cougar Fall Preview.
Ada officials were happy with the event, which started last year.
“I was very pleased with the 2022 Fall Cougar Preview. We had a huge crowd in attendance and got to recognize a lot of Ada City School students of all ages. It was a fun-filled night,” said Ada Athletic Director Christie Jennings.
Ada’s fall sports teams, cheerleaders and Couganns all ran out of the inflatable Cougar as they were introduced. The night ended with the Ada High football team on the field and the cheerleaders leading a “Go Cougars. Beat the Tigers” cheer ahead of the Cougars’ Ardmore No More football game set for Friday night at Noble Stadium.
The introductions began when Ada track standouts Andrew Hughes and Levi Lail were recognized for winning state championships last spring. Hughes was the champion in the high jump and Lail won the gold in the Discus Throw.
Food trucks and Ada swag were also available to those in attendance.
The night kicked off with a Cougar Fun Run.
