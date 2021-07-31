Fans of Ada athletics will have a chance to get to know new Ada head football coach Brad O’Steen and ACS Athletic Director Christie Jennings at a Meet & Greet event.
The Meet & Greet is scheduled for 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Cougar Activity Center on the Ada High campus.
O’Steen replaced former Ada High head coach Chris Berus and Jennings — the AHS girls basketball head coach — took over athletic director duties after former AD Bryan Harwell stepped down.
All Ada sports fans are invited to attend.
