The Ada High baseball team edged Bishop McGuinness 4-3 in the best of three Class 4A Bi-District series Friday night at Cougar Field.
However, the Irish came fighting back.
Bishop McGuinness ran away from Ada 9-2 in Friday’s late game and took advantage of eight Cougar errors in rolled to an 11-2 victory in the winner-take-all contest Saturday afternoon.
Ada saw its season come to a premature end at 17-20, while McGuinness marches on to a Class 4A Regional Tournament in Tuttle with a 13-14 mark.
Game 1
Ada 4, McGuinness 3
The Cougars snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth when Zac Carroll drew a one-out walk, promptly stole second and raced home on a clutch RBI double by John David Muse that turned out to be the game-winner.
Carroll and Muse helped Ada get on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning. Carroll led off with a base hit to center field and Muse reached on a bunt single. Carter Freeland hit a sac bunt, moving the runners over before Hunter Condon cracked a two-run double to put the Cougars ahead 2-0.
Later in the frame, Reid Samson scored on a groundout by Hunter McDonald that put the hosts on top 3-0.
The Fighting Irish finally erased their goose egg in the top of the fifth inning Ben Corley and Jackson Cassil led off the frame with back-to-back singles and Augusto Schroeder walked to load the bases. Dax Joyce then delivered a bases-clearing double to left field that tied the game at 3-3.
Ada finished with seven hits in the game and Muse led the way, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Carroll went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while Condon finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk.
Carter Freeland, Jack Morris and Cade Sliger had Ada’s other hits.
The Irish finished with six total hits, including a 2-for-4 effort by Joyce Corley finished 2-for-3 and scored a run for the visitors.
Condon earned the mound win for Ada. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed six hits and three earned runs. Carroll picked up a save, pitching the final 1.2 shutout innings with no walks and no hits.
Game 2
McGuinness 9, Ada 2
McGuinness scored single runs in each of the first three innings before pushing across three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a comfortable 6-0 lead.
Josh David Muse blasted a two-run homer over the left-field fence in the bottom of the fifth that cut the McGuinness lead to 6-2 but Ada could get no closer.
Muse led Ada at the plate, going 2-for4-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Freeland finished 2-for-3 for the home team, while Jagger Caldwell and Cade Sliger had Ada’s other hits.
Brody Houser led a 10-hit Irish attack, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Jackson Cassil went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the McGuinness order, and Jaxon Scivally finished 2-fo-4 with a run scored.
Jake Kelley kept the AHS offense in check throughout the game. He pitched all seven innings and finished with nine strikeouts and two walks while giving up no earned runs.
Muse absorbed the loss for the Cougars.
Game 3
McGuinness 11, Ada 2
The Irish jumped out to leads of 4-1 and 6-2 before scoring the final five runs of the game to pull away.
Ada managed just five hits in the contest, led by Zac Carroll who finished 2-for-4 and scored a run. John David Muse also had a hit and scored a run for Ada, while Hunter Condon and Caden Ross had the Cougars’ other two hits.
Augusto Schroeder led a 10-hit McGuinness attack, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and five runs scored. Dax Joyce went 2-for-4 with a homer, — a two-run shot in the top of the sixth — a walk and two runs scored.
Ben Corley finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored for the visitors.
Freeland absorbed the mound loss. He struck out two and walked none in two innings. Brett Jacobs was the winner for McGuinness. He struck out four, walked one and gave up five hits and zero earned runs.
The Cougars bid farewell to seniors Cade Sliger, Zac Carroll, Kohner Gallagher and Dylan Parkey.
