Ada eventually pulls away from Ardmore

ARDMORE — After three scoreless innings, Ada’s bats came to life in a 14-4 rout of host and rival Ardmore in a Tuesday night road game.
Ada, now 2-0 on the young season, will play its first home game of the 2022 season at 5 p.m. tonight against Madill. The Lady Cougars then host Sulphur at 5 p.m. Friday.
“We hit the ball well. They weren’t falling early, but the girls kept after it and the floodgates finally opened,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong.
Ada strung together five base hits in the top of the fourth inning by Trenity Duvall, Jakobi Williams, Ariana Munoz, Tyley Dotson and Josie Morgan that led to four runs.
After the Lady Tigers had trimmed the Ada lead to 4-3, the Lady Cougars scored three more runs in the top of the fifth before leaving Ardmore behind with a seven-run outburst in the top of the seventh inning.
Ada piled up 18 hits in the contest. Dotson finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Williams went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Five Ada players had two hits apiece. Abbey Strong finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Bradi Odom went 2-for-5 with a double; Rylynn Truett ended up 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored; Duvall finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored and Munoz went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Morgan finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for Ada.
Odom pitched six strong innings to earn the mound win. She struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one earned run. Karsyn Woods tossed the final scoreless inning and had one strikeout.
The teams combined for seven errors — four by Ardmore and three by Ada.
Mya Hamilton and Angela Harris has two hits each for the Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.