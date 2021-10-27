OWASSO — The Ada High School cross country teams ended their season at the Class 5A Regional Tournament last weekend at Mohawk Park in Owasso.
Ada had only three girls enter the regional race.
Junior Ariana Solorio led the Lady Cougars with a time of 26:58.71. Sophomore Isabella King was next at 30.00.08 and junior Mikkiya Sloan followed at 30:03.28.
The Ada boys finished 12th in the team standings.
The Cougars were led by junior Jose Palma with a time of 19:48.53. Sophomore Caden Mitchell was next at 20:31.71 and sophomore Emilio Benton finished the 5K run in 20:53.66.
Senior Saul Palma finished the run in 20:57.63, while junior Samuel Rhynes recorded a time of 21:07.06.
Also representing the Cougars were freshman Carlo Morales (21:13.95) and junior Elliott Riden (21:40.80).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.