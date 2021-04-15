Ada eighth-grader wins pair of gold medals at state meet

Ada Junior High gymnast Kira Zellers had a big day at the 2021 Oklahoma USAG Compulsory State Championships held April 9-11 at Dynamo Gymnastics in Oklahoma City, bringing home a pair of gold medals.
Competing in the level 4, Sr. C Division, Zellers brought home state titles in both the floor exercise and the beam competition. She fell just short of the All Around championship, finishing second.
Zellers is expected to move up to level 6 — she’ll skip level 5 — during her next practice with the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy in Norman.
“She already has her level 6 skills down, so she will not only perfect those skills but work hard to advance by perfecting her level 7 skills as well this summer while adding power tumbling to her activities,” her mother, Lisa Zellers, explained.
Kira Zellers was introduced to recreational gymnastics just after turning 8 years old. She competed for most of two seasons before an injury paused her young career. More than two years later, a physical therapist made an adjustment and it paid off. Zellers went from finishing in 21st place in the All Around to her second-place mark last weekend.
Kira hopes to become a gymnast with an NCAA college team someday and the University of Oklahoma gymnastics squad is her top choice.
