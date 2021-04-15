Ada eighth-grader wins pair of gold medals at state meet

ADA [ndash] A gathering of family and friends for Jerry Dewayne Roles, 66, of Ada will be held at the Meek residence on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from Noon - 2 p.m. Mr. Roles passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1954, in Oakdale, California to Thurman and Cle…