Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 44F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph.