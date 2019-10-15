The biggest difference between Ada and host Glenpool Friday night inside the Chaffin Sports Complex was that the Cougars had Philip Jones and the Warriors didn’t.
Jones booted a 32-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the game and that proved to be the difference in Ada’s slim 9-7 road win.
Ada improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in District 5A-3 play, while the Warriors dropped to 2-4 and 1-2.
“It was perseverance. That’s what we’re talking about. We fought, we fought, we fought and took advantage of some opportunities that we created and we won it in the end,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus following the game.
The Cougars had trailed 7-6 at halftime, but finally got within striking distance for Jones and he came up with the clutch kick that would have been good from at least 10 yards further back.
“We’re blessed to have him. He’s a hard-working young man. We started down that path last week. He kicked a big one for us (against McAlester) and he kicked the game-winner today. How big is that?,” Berus said. “It doesn’t surprise me that he came through clutch in that position but I’m so proud of him.”
The Cougars scored on their second possession of the game before the offense went quiet for much of the remainder of the contest.
Ada marched 85 yards in just seven plays. Quarterback Jake Shannon got Ada close with a 37-yard sprint, but it looked like the drive would stall when Glenpool defender Wade Dean came up with a sack that resulted in an 11-yard loss.
However, on 4th-and-16 from the 36, Shannon found a wide-open Bo Odom for a 36-yard touchdown.
Jones nailed the PAT kick, but the Warriors were flagged for an illegal procedure penalty and Berus decided to take that point off the board and go for two. A fumbled snap foiled that play, leaving Ada with a 6-0 lead with 11:45 left in the second period.
The Warriors strung together their best drive of the contest just before halftime, going 75 yards in nine plays. Glenpool was aided by a pass interference penalty that moved the ball to the Ada 12 with less than a minute to play. Three plays later, quarterback Michael Edwards rushed in from the 2 and Drake Poth’s PAT kick put the Warriors ahead 7-6 at the break.
Ada had a golden opportunity to put points on the board on the first drive of the second half. However, Glenpool thwarted that march when a 4th-and-1 rush was stuffed for no gain.
After Poth booted a 48-yard punt later in the third, the Cougars were unable to flip the field position battle until late in the game.
Late in the third quarter it appeared the Cougars were in prime position to put more points on the scoreboard after Shannon reeled off a 64-yard run. However, that play was brought back by a holding penalty. The Cougars were again hampered by the penalty flag, finishing with 11 infractions for 85 yards.
Later in the period, Glenpool moved the ball all the way down to the Ada 6 before Braden Maloy — who was a thorn in the Warriors side all night on defense — and Esaie Beam had back-to-back quarterback sacks that resulted in a combined 12-yard loss.
Jones finally pushed the Glenpool offense back after a 38-yard punt from Jones and the AHS defense forced a three-and-out. Poth, punting from his own end zone, was pressured by Maloy who was racing in to attempt to block the kick. It bothered Poth enough that he mishit the ball and it traveled just 11 yards.
That’s when Ada set up shop at the GHS 17 but had to settle for Jones’ big kick that finally put the Cougars ahead.
The Ada defense limited Glenpool to just 19 total yards over the final two frames. The Warriors finished with just 142 yards of total offense compared to 233 from the Cougars.
Ada returns home Thursday night for a fall break contest with Durant. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Norris Field.
The Lions fell to 0-6 on the season after dropping a 48-21 decision to Bishop Kelley in Week 6.
