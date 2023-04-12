Ada drops wild Monday contest with Wayne

Another crazy slow pitch softball game didn’t go Ada’s way Monday at the Ada Softball Complex.
Wayne scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held Ada scoreless in the bottom of the inning to escape with a 14-13 victory over the Lady Cougars.
Wayne improved to 8-9 on the year with the victory, while coach Jeremy Strong’s squad slipped to 5-13.
The Lady Cougars traveled to the Stonewall Festival Tuesday night to battle the host Lady Longhorns and Colbert. Ada travels to Holdenville on Thursday.
Ada and Wayne went back and forth all night long.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 6-0 lead after scoring two runs in each of the first three innings. Ada answered with a five-spot in the bottom of the third to get within 6-5.
Wayne tacked on four more runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 10-5 advantage. The Lady Cougars countered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to get within 10-9.
The Lady Bulldogs padded their lead with two runs in the top of the sixth, however Ada captured its first lead of the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. In that uprising, Ada loaded the bases on a pair of WHS errors and a walk to Rylynn Truett.
Tyley Dotson hit a sacrifice fly to left field and two runners scored on the play. Jakobi Williams then provided an RBI double that knotted the score at 12-all. Williams later raced home on a two-out error and the Lady Cougars led 13-12.
Wayne quickly tied the game with a solo home run to lead off the top of the seventh inning. Ada recorded two quick outs but J DeBates cracked a double to left field and scored what turned out to be the game-winning run on an infield hit by A Keeler.
The Lady Cougars got two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh on a one-out hit by Makenzi Burden and a two-out walk from Truett but the comeback bid stopped there.
Ada’s offense produce 14 hits, including nine that went for extra bases.
Truett, Ariana Munoz and Jakobi Williams all blasted home runs for the Lady Cougars and all three came in Ada’s five-run third inning. Truett’s was a three-run bomb that came before Williams and Munoz hit back-to-back solo shots.
Williams paced Ada at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored. Tyley Dotson went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Josie Morgan also doubled in a 2-for-4 outing.
Truett finished 1-for-2 with three walks, three RBIs and three runs scored for Ada and Munoz ended up 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Abbey Strong ripped a double and scored twice for Ada and Burden finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Kaylee Madden pounced on the Lady Cougars with two home runs and led the Lady Bulldogs, going 2-for-4 with seven RBIs and three runs scored. Faith Brazell finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored and Jordynn DeBates went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RI and a run scored. Allison Ryan also had three hits for Wayne, who piled up 19 total hits.
The Lady Cougars were hurt by eight total errors.
