Ada drops pair to host Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH — The Ada High School softball team got bunted to death in the seventh inning of the opener and then got blown out in Game 2 during a road doubleheader against tough Tahlequah Tuesday afternoon.
Three consecutive Tahlequah bunt singles in the bottom of the seventh inning produced the winning run in a 5-4 win over the Lady Cougars in Game 1 before the Lady Tigers ran away from Ada 20-0 to complete the District 5A-4 sweep.
Tahlequah improved to 18-12 overall and 10-2 in district play, while Ada dropped to 13-15 and 6-6. The Lady Tigers are second in the district standings, while coach Taylor Henry’s bunch holds down the fourth-place spot.
Game 1
Tahlequah 5, Ada 4.
With the game tied at 4-4, Madi Matthews started the THS half of the seventh inning off with her bunt single down the first-base line. Lexi Hannah then sent another bunt toward first. Bailey Jones followed with a bunt hit of her own that scored Matthews all the way from second base with the game-winner.
Ada struck first in the top of the first inning. With one out, Josie Morgan walked and Amaya Frizell followed with a double to left field. Jakobi Williams followed with a double of her own — a shot to right field — that drove in both runners and put Ada ahead 2-0.
In the top of the third inning, Morgan walked and Frizell followed with an infield hit. Morgan was thrown out during the play. Williams followed with a walk, setting the table for a two-RBI double by Trenity Duvall that pushed the Ada advantage to 4-0.
Tahlequah finally got on the scoreboard with an RBI single by Jayley Ray and a run-scoring double by Paisley Qualls that cut the Ada lead in half at 4-2.
The Lady Tigers got two more runs in the fifth inning on an RBI groundout by Mia Allen and an inside-the-park home run to left field by Hailey Enlow that tied the game at 4-4 and set the stage for the bunt-a-thon in the seventh.
Tahlequah compiled 10 hits — including the three bunts. Hannah finished 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored from the top of the THS lineup, while Enlow went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Frizell, Williams and Duvall all had two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars. Frizell scored twice and Williams and Duvall both had two RBIs.
Addie Hill had Ada’s other hit.
Bailey Jones was the winning pitcher for Tahlequah in relief. She struck out six, walked none and didn’t allow a run in 4.2 innings. Chardoney Stick pitched all seven innings for Ada. She recorded five strikeouts, walked three and allowed five earned runs.
Game 2
Tahlequah 20, Ada 0
This one got away from Ada in a hurry as Tahlequah scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Lexi Hannah belted a first-inning grand slam for the Lady Tigers, who finished with 18 hits. All the rest of the THS hits were singles. Chardoney Stick had Ada’s only hit in the three-inning contest.
Jayley Ray went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Tahlequah barrage, while Hailey Enlow went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Mikah Vann and Paisley Qualls also had two hits each for the home team.
Three Ada pitchers combined for 12 walks and a hit batter. The Lady Cougars also committed two errors.
The Lady Cougars return home tonight with a 4:30 p.m. matchup with Seminole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.