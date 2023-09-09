MCLOUD — The Ada High softball team couldn’t get its footing in a pair of losses Thursday at the McLoud Invitational Tournament.
The Lady Cougars dropped a 10-1 decision to Bethel before Amber-Pocasset surged past Ada en route to a 12-2 win. Coach Jeremy Strong’s club played two more pool play games on Friday with bracket play set to begin today.
Ada entered Friday’s action at 7-12 on the year. Bethel improved to 19-5 and Amber-Pocasset got to 5-7.
Bethel 10, Ada 1
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 lead and never looked back.
The Lady Cougars collected just four hits in the four-inning contest and were charged with four errors. Abbey Strong, Ariana Munoz, Kieranie Williams and Karsyn Woods had Ada’s hits.
Alexis Tucker led the Bethel charge, going 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and a run scored. Ava Gascon finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Layla Menhusen went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in an eight-hit BHS offense.
Bethel pitcher Taylor Boles earned the win. She struck out two, walked none and allowed no earned runs in four innings of work Woods and Strong both pitched two innings each for Ada and combined for three strikeouts, two walks and three earned runs.
Amber-Pocasset 12, Ada 2
Amber-Pocasset had a five-run outburst in both the first and fourth innings to pull away from Ada.
The Lady Cougars finished with five total hits by five different players. Rylynn Truett led the way, going 1-for-1 with a walk, a triple an RBI and a run scored. Kieranie Williams finished 1-for-1 and drove in a run while Abbey Strong, Josie Morgan and Trenity Duvall had the other AHS hits.
Am-Po leadoff hitter Addee Keeling paced a 10-hit offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored Bailey Malone went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Lexi Teel finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Panthers.
