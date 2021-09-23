Ada drops pair of district games at Perkins

PERKINS — The Ada High softball team took a pair to the chin during a District 4A-2 doubleheader with host Perkins-Tryon Tuesday night.
The host Lady Demons won the opener 14-5 and pulled away from Ada for a 13-6 win in Game 2.
Coach Taylor Henry’s squad has now lost three straight district contests and is now 15-9 overall and 5-5 in 4A-2 play. Ada fell all the way to fifth in the district standings behind Perkins-Tryon (23-4, 11-1), Tecumseh (26-2, 11-1), Seminole (13-9, 7-4) and Byng (11-12, 5-4).
Classen SAS (10-15, 4-8) is sixth and visits Ada today at 5 p.m. on Senior Night at the Ada Softball Complex in another crucial district matchup.
Game 1
Perkins 14, Ada 5
The game was tied at 1-1 before Perkins-Tryon scored four times in the bottom of the third inning.
Ada responded with four runs in the top of the fourth inning to knot the score at 5-5. Abbey Strong and Rylynn Truett and Amaya Frizell all had consecutive run-scoring hits in that big AHS uprising. Frizell hit knocked in two runs.
However, Graysen Stanley hit an inside-the-park home run for a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning that capped a six-run Perkins volley and Ada couldn’t counter.
The Lady Cougars were hurt by seven errors in the contest.
Frizell led an Ada nine-hit offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Strong finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Bradi Odom also contributed a pair of base hits.
Truett went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Trinity Duval finished 1-for-2.
Ashley Larson led a 13-hit Perkins barrage, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Stanley went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, while Rylie Shipp finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Madi Kasti went 2-for-4 with three runs scored from the Perkins leadoff spot.
Larson was the winning pitcher for Perkins-Tryon. She struck out four, walked none and three earned runs in the complete-game performance. Odom absorbed the loss after striking out one and walking just two batters in six innings.
Game 2
Perkins 13, Ada 6
Ariana Munoz hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning to knot the score at 6-all, but the Lady Demons scored seven times in the top of the seventh to break open the tight game.
Bradi Odom led Ada — who managed just six hits — at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two triples, four RBIs and a run scored. Abbey Strong, Rylynn Truett and Amaya Frizell each had one hit in the contest. Strong scored twice, while Truett and Frizell scored one run apiece.
The Lady Demons finished with 17 hits, including a 4-for-5 effort from Madi Kasti who had three RBIs and two runs scored. Ashley Larson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, while Ryllie Shipp finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored. Grayson Standley went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Ariana Munoz started in the circle for Ada. She struck out two, walked three and allowed just three earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Larson picked up her second pitching win of the night. She struck out zero, walked two and allowed five earned runs in the complete-game outing.
