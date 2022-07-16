Ada driver Chase Booth won the Enduro Feature Race on Fourth of July weekend at the Oklahoma Sports Park.
Sulphur’s Harvey Watterson was second and Josh Gum of Maud finished third. Rounding out the Top 5 was Micahel Perez of Ada in fourth and Anthony Williamson of Wichita, Kansas, in fifth.
There were 18 total cars entered in the Enduro Race.
Jeff Rozelle took home the top prize in the $600-to-win Factory Stock race that same night. Mark Norwood of McLoud was second and Jeremiah Golden of Coalgate finished third.
Races are scheduled to resume at the local dirt track — located 10 miles northwest of Ada on State Highway 3W — on July 30. Regular racing, including Pure Stock, Factory Stock, EMod, Sport Mod and Street Stock, will return that evening.
Gates are open at 5 p.m. with races scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Following are the results from races held July 2 at the Oklahoma Sports Park:
FACTORY STOCK
A Feature 1
1. 66-Jeff Rozelle [1]; 2. 75N-Mark Norwood [2]; 3. 44G-Jeremiah Golden [6]; 4. 83J-James Wilson [8]; 5. 00-Randall Wilson[5]; 6. 50-Billy Roebuck [7]; 7. (DNF) 2J-Makayla Chambers [4]; 8. (DNF) 61-Ricky Boston [3].
Heat 1
1. 66-Jeff Rozelle [4]; 2. 75N-Mark Norwood [2]; 3. 61-Ricky Boston [5]; 4. 2J-Makayla Chambers [1]; 5. 00-Randall Wilson [7]; 6. 44G-Jeremiah Golden [3]; 7. 50-Billy Roebuck [6]; 8. 83J-James Wilson [8].
ENDURO RACE
(18 Entries)
A Feature 1
1. 2-Chase Booth [2]; 2. 1-Harvey Watterson [1]; 3. 14-Josh Gum [13]; 4. 5-Michael Perez [4]; 5. 99-Anthony Williamson [12]; 6. 18-James Sallee [17]; 7. 16-Levi Mathews [15]; 8. 8-Kyle Deringer [6]; 9. 12-Becky Wilson [11]; 10. 24-Eric Likens [16]; 11. 42- Jimmy Burress [7]; 12. 83-Sims Nick [8]; 13. 6-Vinton Shirk [5]; 14. 4-Justin Blankenship [3]; 15. 28-Jarrod Mathews [18]; 16. 10-Bret Bynum [9]; 17. 9B-Jeremy Burress [14]; 18. 11-Axle Wilson [10].
