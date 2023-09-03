The Ada Cougar offense took a giant step forward. The Ada defense pitched a shutout. In the end, Ardmore most likely wanted no more.
In a game Ada dominated from start to finish, the Cougar won the 100th battle between the two storied rivals 41-0 before a lively crowd Friday night at Norris Field.
Ada improved to 2-0 on the year, while the young Ardmore Tigers left town at 0-2. The Cougars now lead the all-time series 51-47-2.
How much better was the offense? In a Week Zero game against Durant, Ada rushed 25 times for 36 yards during a mistake-filled 14-7 victory. Against Ardmore, Ada piled up 268 rushing yards on 35 attempts.
“I was proud of them. We had a pretty good week of work and fixed a lot of things from last week. We looked a little sharper and a little crisper. I was just really proud of our kids,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said following the game.
It all started with the improved play of the Ada offensive line — which included starters Will Johnson, Kale Fuller, Makir Sanusi, Isaiah Hayden and Dawson Matthews.
“We played a lot better up front and it helps when you play better up front,” O’Steen said. “That’s the thing. Until we get our passing game going a little better, we’ve got to have success running the ball. Any time you play really good defense and can run the football, you have a chance to win a lot of games.”
Ada quarterback Brock Boyles only threw the ball seven times and completed three tosses for 37 yards. He had a couple of drops, including one that would have gone for a long touchdown.
“We’re going to keep developing those guys at our skill positions and working on catching the football. I thought Brock threw the ball pretty well tonight. We just have to catch it,” O’Steen said.
The Ada defense limited Ardmore to just 107 yards of total offense and earned the shutout thanks in part to three interceptions — two by junior Deante Lindsay and another by Fisher Marr.
“We again put them (the Ada defense) in a couple of bad situations by turning the ball over … but they wanted that shutout. Those kids deserved it. I’m really proud of that defense,” O’Steen said.
It looked like the Tigers just might spoil the shutout when Ada coughed the ball up at its own 20-yard line early in the fourth quarter. But Lindsay jumped in front of an Ardmore receiver and picked off Tiger backup quarterback Antonia Taylor. Lindsay outraced everyone 89 yards down the left sideline and returned the oskie for a touchdown. At that point, Ada led 41-0 with 10:51 left in the game. Lindsay now has four interceptions through Ada’s first two games.
“That was big-time. He’s really matured since his freshman year and shows up every day ready to go to work. He listens and works his butt off,” O’Steen said of his talented defensive back. “He’s really going to be a special player for us.”
Ada scored on a pair of first-quarter possessions. Marr scored from the Wildcat formation for the second straight week. His 4-yard TD romp and the first of five PAT kicks from Caden Mitchell on the night gave the hosts an early 7-0 lead. The big play of the nine-play, 64-yard drive was a 26-yard scamper by speedy Ada tailback Xander Rhynes.
When Ada got the ball back following the first Lindsay interception, they moved the ball 62 yards in nine plays, capped by a 22-yard TD toss from Boyles to Lindsay, who caught the ball in the flat on the left side and sped to the corner of the end zone. It was his lone catch on offense.
Ada’s final score of the first half was set up by a well-executed 37-yard punt return by sophomore Lakievin Richardson. Caron Richarson took it to the house from the 10-yard line and Ada led 20-0 at halftime.
The Cougars went right back to work to start the third quarter. Lakievin Richardson worked his return magic again, this time taking the opening kickoff of the second half 58 yards to the Ardmore 43. Ada overcame several ugly penalties to move in for the score. Marr scored his second touchdown of the night, spinning his way out of the grasp of an Ardmore defender and rushing to the end zone with a 7-yard keeper. At that point, Ada led 27-0 at the 8:45 mark of the third period.
Marr’s interception on Ardmore’s next drive set up the fifth Ada touchdown of the game — an 18-yard run by Lakievin Richardson that made it 34-0 with 5:50 remaining in the third period.
Eight different Cougars had at least one rushing attempt in the impressive Cougar ground game. Rhynes led the way with 80 yards on eight carries. Caron Richardson followed with 75 yards on a team-high nine attempts and Kolton Carlock — Ada’s backup quarterback — finished with five totes for 44 yards. Lakievin Richardson, freshman Cody Carpenter, Marr and Boyles all officially had three rushes apiece and freshman Jaylon Wortham added one late carry.
Javon Singleton led the Ardmore offense with 47 yards on 15 carries. Kylan Haskins added 24 yards on four tries.
Two Ardmore QBs — starter K’Drien Miller and Taylor — combined to go 1-of-6 for 11 yards and three interceptions.
The Cougars return home in Week 3 for a showdown with Class 5A powerhouse McAlester. The Buffaloes improved to 2-0 on the young season with a narrow 17-13 win over Prescott, Arkansas at Hook Eales Stadium.
