Ada High players that are pegged to start on defense during next week’s season-opener at Ardmore got very little playing time during a scrimmage with Plainview and Tecumseh Thursday night at Norris Field.
But that unit sure made the most of its snaps.
After Plainview completed a short pass to start that portion of the scrimmage, the Ada defense didn’t give up another yard in an impressive, yet short stint that had head coach Brad O’Steen beaming about the great effort.
“I think the first team defense played 10 snaps and gave up eight or nine yards so I’m very, very pleased with that,” O’Steen said following the scrimmage.
Some of the first-team defensive highlights included:
● Sophomore JB Coyle burst through the line and made sure a fumbled snap went nowhere.
● Junior Fisher Marr had a fumble recovery and a nice chase-down sack of the Plainview quarterback.
● Senior Jack Morris broke up a pass with a nice leap.
● Senior Cooper Patterson busted up a Plainview wide receiver for no gain.
“That was big-time for our defense,” O’Steen said.
The Ada offense displayed its quick-strike capabilities but early on couldn’t get its running game going.
“Offensively, we struggled running the football early. But we came back in the live quarter (at the end) and drove the football down the field and scored. That was good for our offensive line,” O’Steen said.
The second-year Ada coach said his young offensive linemen need to get off their blocks a little quicker.
“That was good for them to understand that we can’t halfway come off the football. That was a good process of growing up for some of our young guys,” he explained.
“We hadn’t seen as big a front as Plainview has,” O’Steen continued. “We’re young up front and we have to develop that mindset that we can not come off the ball slow or be high. We’re not strong enough, so we have to be fast off the football and fight hard.”
Ada senior quarterback Carter Freeland completed two picture-perfect touchdown bombs. The first one went 70 yards to senior playmaker Andrew Hughes. Freeland then threw a precise ball down the field to Jack Morris, who had his defender beat by a half step. Freeland hit Morris in stride and he outraced his Plainview defender for a 63-yard score.
“That’s the thing. We’re one play away from scoring at any time,” he said.
The scrimmage opened with Ada’s ninth graders and junior varsity squads combined and members of the coaching staff said that group performed well for the most part.
Ada opens the 2022 season Friday at Ardmore. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Noble Stadium.
