Ada defeats Tecumseh on Senior Night

The Ada Cougars got an electrifying 11-yard touchdown run from Earltuan Battles with 1:46 left in the game to secure a 21-13 win over Tecumseh tonight at Norris Field.
Ada improved to 2-1 on the year, while Tecumseh fell to 2-2.
It was a night when 18 Ada players were recognized during a Senior Night ceremony minutes before kickoff.
The Cougars scored on their first possession — a 1-yard run from Battles — but wouldn't score again in the first half.
Tecumseh scored on a 30-yard pass play from quarterback Monte Valois to Jaxon Meyers late in the second quarter and the teams went into halftime with the score knotted at 7-7.
Tecumseh got a 23-yard touchdown run from Kaine Ainesworth on its first drive of the second half but the PAT kick was blocked by Ada's David Johnson, leaving the visitors with a 13-7 lead at the 6:21 mark of the third period.
Ada answered with a one-yard TD plunge by Kohner Gallagher with 7:12 left in the game and a Philip Jones PAT put the host on top 14-13. That score would hold until Battles' late TD scamper.
Ada finished with 313 yards of total offense, compared to 283 for Tecumseh.
The Cougars are on the road next week, traveling to Blanchard.
