Sophomore Nathan Machin and freshman William Thomas recorded key pinfall victories to help the Ada High wrestling team secure a 42-29 Senior Night victory over McLoud Thursday night before a loud crowd inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Redskins entered the matchup ranked No. 20 in Class 4A.
Machin, who was appearing in his first live match in weeks, made short work of Brand Becknell of McLoud in the 126-pound match with a pin at the 33.5 mark of the first quarter.
“It was good to see Nathan back on the mat. He’s been out for a few weeks with some injuries. We’re glad to get him back and get him healthy for regionals,” said Ada head coach Kyle Bohannon. “It was a good match for him. He looked solid, did some good things and came away with a big win for us.”
Thomas carried a 4-0 lead over McLoud’s Joey Dickens into the second period but quickly got him on the mat. Thomas won by pin at the 1:07 mark of the second frame.
“We brought him up tonight. He’s been real solid in the junior high and has won some for us in high school. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do in the future for us,” Bohannon said.
The night served as a nice farewell to seniors Ethan Presgrove, Gavin Owens and Blake Pettigrew.
Owens was involved in the most exciting match of the night against Hunter Lowe of McLoud in the 152-pound bout. Lowe needed an escape in the closing seconds to edge Owens 6-5 in the back-and-forth matchup. It was tied at 2-2 after the first period, and Lowe held a slim 4-3 lead heading into the final two minutes.
Presgrove suffered a tough pinfall loss to Joseph Bates in the 138-pound match and Pettigrew won via forfeit in the heavyweight division.
Bohannon said it has been a pleasure working with that AHS trio since junior high.
“The older I get, the harder it is for me to see kids go, especially good kids. All three of those kids have been a part of this wrestling program since seventh grade. I’ve enjoyed getting to watch them grow up from babies to young men,” he said.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet feeling to see these guys go,” Bohannon continued. “They’re all good kids that will be successful in life. They’ve put a lot into wrestling. I’m excited for them for what the future holds.”
In the 132-pound matchup, Ada’s Justin Blake hung tough with Blake Hall of McLoud through two quarters before the visitor recorded a 12-0 victory. Blake avoided a pinfall at the end of the first period with a nice bridge in the closing seconds to leave the match scoreless heading into the second period.
Hall scored five points in the second period before adding seven more in the third.
Ada sophomore Wyatt Jarvis was defeated by Denzel Harris of McLoud 7-1 at 220 pounds. Harris led 2-0 after the first period and carried a 5-1 lead into the final frame.
Ada also got forfeit victories by Sayir Tamyo at 106, Maximus Rhynes at 160, Kohner Gallagher at 182 and Nathan Thomas at 195.
The Cougars will now turn their attention to the regional tournament. Ada was supposed to find out late Friday whether it would compete in a Class 5A Regional at Duncan or Skiatook Feb. 15-16.
“It’s been a little grind for us, but anyone who wrestles knows this month is that month that really tests you as far as making weight on Tuesday, making weight on Thursday and making weight on Friday and Saturday,” Bohannon said. “We have about two weeks to get over some sickness and injuries. These guys are all grinding it out and working hard to get where we want to go.”
Bohannon gave a shout-out to the support his team got in its final home dual of the year.
“Our crowd was so awesome. We had a great student section, along with the parents and the band,” he said. “And we got started with Sam Charboneau rocking our national anthem (on his guitar).”
ADA-MCLOUD RESULTS
Thursday, Jan. 31
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 42, McLoud 29
106: Sayir Tamyo (A) won by forfeit.
113: Karson Cue (M) pinned Julio Zummano, 1:46 in 2nd
120: Elija Reese (M) won by forfeit.
126: Nathan Machin (A) pinned Brand Becknell, 33.5 in 1st
132: Blake Hall (M) def. Justin Blake 5-0.
138: Joseph Bates (M) pinned Ethan Presgrove 26.9 in 1st
145: Double forfeit.
152: Hunter Lowe (M) def. Gavin Owens 6-5.
160: Maximus Rhynes (A) won by forfeit.
170: William Thomas (A) pinned Joey Dickens, 1:07 in 2nd.
182: Kohner Gallagher (A) won via forfeit.
195: Nathan Thomas (A) won via forfeit.
220: Denzel Harris (M) def. Wyatt Jarvis 7-1.
HWT: Blake Pettigrew (A) won via forfeit.
