The Ada High School football team is ranked No. 12 in Class 4A in the 2020 Associated Press High School preseason football poll released earlier this week.
Tradition-rich Wagoner opened up at the top team in Class 4A, followed by Weatherford and Poteau.
Tuttle, one of Ada’s District 4A-2 foes, sits in the No. 4 spot and fellow 4A-2 opponent Blanchard is fifth. 4A-2 also includes No. 10 John Marshall.
“Our district is loaded, no doubt,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus.
Other No. 1 teams include Owasso in Class 6A-1, Bixby in Class 6A-2, Carl Albert in Class 5A, Heritage Hall in Class 3A, Vian in Class 2A, Ringling in Class A, Shattuck in Class B and Timberlake in Class C.
Other local teams appearing in the AP’s preseason rankings include the Sulphur Bulldogs, No. 9 in Class 3A and the Sasakwa Vikings, No. 2 in Class C.
Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali is a longtime voter in the Associated Press high school football poll.
———o———
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school preseason football poll with first place votes in parentheses, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through August 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Total Points
1. Owasso (6) 45
2. Jenks (4) 38
3. Broken Arrow 25
4. Union 23
5. Edmond Santa Fe 9
Others receiving votes: Mustang 6. Norman North 2. Yukon 1. Moore 1.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (8) 45
2. Stillwater (2) 39
3. Del City 31
4. Muskogee 10
5. Booker T. Washington 9
Others receiving votes: Choctaw 7. Midwest City 6. Putnam North 3.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (10) 100
2. Bishop Kelley 72
3. McGuinness 68
4. Piedmont 57
5. El Reno 47
6. Collinsville 31
7. Coweta 29
(tie) Noble 29
9. Tulsa Edison 26
10. Ardmore 20
Others receiving votes: McAlester 18. Sapulpa 15. Duncan 15. Tahlequah 6. Guthrie 6. Lawton Mac 6. Durant 3. Claremore 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (5) 92
2. Weatherford (1) 80
3. Poteau (3) 78
4. Tuttle (1) 64
5. Bethany 33
(tie) Blanchard 33
7. Skiatook 31
8. Cache 29
9. Sallisaw 27
10. John Marshall 23
Others receiving votes: Broken Bow 14. ADA 13. Hilldale 8. Cleveland 5. Elgin 5. Newcastle 4. Tecumseh 3. Chickasha 3. 14, Bristow 2. Clinton 2. Grove 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (5) 91
2. Lincoln Christian (5) 81
3. Perkins-Tryon 60
4. Holland Hall 55
5. Verdigris 54
6. Stigler 47
7. Plainview 36
8. Berryhill 33
9. SULPHUR 29
10. Checotah 20
Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 17. Kingston 16. Lone Grove 5. Anadarko 3. Locust Grove 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (5) 94
2. Beggs (3) 82
3. Jones 64
4. Metro Christian (2) 50
5. Sperry 47
6. Cascia Hall 35
7. Millwood 32
8. Eufaula 30
9. Adair 24
10. Lindsay 21
Others receiving votes: Washington 20. Classen Sas at Northeast 13. Marlow 9. Idabel 7. Hugo 5. Spiro 4. Rejoice Christian School 4. Meeker 3. Christian Heritage Academy 3. Victory Christian 2. Perry 1.
CLASS A
1. Ringling (5) 89
2. Cashion (3) 87
3. Pawhuska (2) 78
4. Thomas Custer 62
5. Pawnee 57
6. Gore 36
7. Okemah 35
8. Minco 25
9. Hobart 20
10. Tonkawa 16
Others receiving votes: Hominy 11. Boone-Apache 10. Morrison 6. Stroud 5. Mangum 5. Fairview 4. Wayne 2. Texhoma 1. Dibble 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (7) 46
2. Dewar (1) 23
3. Laverne 21
4. Davenport 19
5. Cherokee (1) 15
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 9. Barnsdall (1) 6. Pond Creek-Hunter 6. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Snyder 2.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (3) 32
2. SASAKWA (2) 30
3. Buffalo (1) 23
4. Mountain View-Gotebo (1) 18
5. Waynoka (2) 10
Others receiving votes: Midway 9. Tyrone (1) 9. Coyle 5. Graham-Dustin 4. Medford 4. Fox 3. Sharon-Mutual 2. Ryan 1.
