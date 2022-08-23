HOLDENVILLE — The Ada High School boys cross country team finished third and the girls team finished fourth at the Wolverine Invitational held Saturday at Holdenville Lake.
Ada finished the day with two medalists. Sophomore Beans Factor crossed the finish line in sixth place in the girls one-mile run with a time of 6:56. Senior Jose Palma finished eighth in the two-mile boys race with a time of 13 minutes flat.
Both Ada cross country teams return to action on Aug. 27 at the Red River Showdown in Marietta.
GIRLS
Tahlequah-Sequoyah won the girls team title with a score of 78, edging Bristow who was runner-up with 79 points. Seminole finished third with 103 points followed by Ada with 128 and Okemah with 137.
There were 12 total teams in the girls race.
Sophomore EllaBabe Fisher finished 17th with a time of 7:24.30 for the Lady Cougars. Senior Isabel Turner was next for Ada at the No. 32 spot in 8:06. She was followed by Mickayla Rios in 8:10, Isabella King in 8:26, Mikkiya Sloan in 8:28; Lilly Harper in 8:45, Reilly Vietzke in 8:54 and Nina Benton in 8:59.87.
Erin Kerr of Latta finished fourth in the girls race with a time of 6:47 and the Lady Panthers were eighth in the team standings.
BOYS
Seminole won the boys team title with a score of 34. Tahlequah Sequoyah was second with 90 points and Ada was a close third with 95. Bristow at 121 and Okemah at 168 rounded out the top five.
There were 15 total teams in the boys race.
Freshman Timothy Butler was second for the Cougars, finishing 19th with a time of 13:52. Two other AHS runners were right behind. Junior Sam Rhynes was 21st in 13:57 and Senior Elliott Riden was 21st in 13:58.
Rounding out the Ada contingent were Quin Stevens in 14:19; Caden Mitchell in 14:39; Bryce Wood in 15:33.62; Carver Gregory in 16:02; and Ben Rhynes in 18:17.
Latta’s Brayden Hill was sixth in the boys race in 12:49 and the Panthers finished seventh in the team standings.
Cougar Fun Run part
of 2022 Fall Preview
A Cougar Fun Run will take place at 5:45 p.m. Saturday just before the 2022 Fall Cougar Preview on the campus of Ada High School.
Registration will be available on the day of the event and the Cougar Fun Run is open to athletes in kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost is $5 per runner.
Food Trucks will be arriving and the sophomore and junior parking lot will be shut down at 6 p.m. Couganns will be on site with their famous Strawberry Newports, Cheerleaders will have Jurassic Ice available and the softball team will be serving up turkey legs. Drinks will be available from Ada Athletics.
Ada fall athletic teams will be introduced beginning at 7:30 p.m.
