The Ada Cougars haven’t played a high school football game yet but jumped to the No. 10 spot in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press Oklahoma High School football poll released Monday.
The Cougars were sitting at No. 12 in last week’s preseason poll. Wagoner is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A followed by Weatherford and Tuttle — one of Ada’s District 4A-2 opponents.
Other 4A-2 teams in the rankings include No. 5 Blanchard and No. 8 John Marshall.
Speaking of Tuttle, the Sulphur Bulldogs slid to No. 9 in Class 3A after dropping a 28-7 decision to the Tigers on the road in Zero Week.
The top three teams in 3A are Heritage Hall, Lincoln Christian and Perkins-Tryon.
The only other local team in the rankings is the Sasakwa Vikings, who moved up to No. 2 in Class C.
Other top teams in the rankings include Owasso, No. 1 in Class 6A-1, Bixby, No. 1 in
Class 6A-2, Carl Albert, No. 1 in Class 5A, Vian, No. 1 in Class 2A, Cashion, No. 1 in Class A and Shattuck No. 1 in Class B.
Ada opens the season tonight against Ardmore, ranked No. 8 in Class 5A and travels to McAlester in Week 2. The Buffaloes are No. 11 in Class 5A.
———o——— Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through August 31. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring. CLASS 6A Division I School Total Points Prv 1. Owasso (9) (1-0) 48 1 2. Jenks (1) (1-0) 38 2
3. Broken Arrow (1-0) 34 3
4. Edmond Santa Fe (0-1) 13 5
5. Union (0-1) 9 4 Others receiving votes: Mustang 6. Norman North 1. Yukon 1.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (9) (1-0) 49 1
2. Stillwater (0-0) 38 2
3. Del City (0-0) 29 3
4. Booker T. Washington (1) (1-0) 18 5
5. Choctaw (0-0) 5 NR Others receiving votes: Midwest City 5. Muskogee 4. Putnam North 1. Sand Springs 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (9) (0-0) 90 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1-0) 80 2
3. McGuinness (1) (1-0) 76 3
4. Piedmont (0-0) 63 4
5. El Reno (1-0) 57 5
6. Collinsville (0-0) 43 6
7. Coweta (0-0) 33 T7
8. Ardmore (0-0) 23 10
9. Noble (0-0) 22 T7
10. Tulsa Edison (0-0) 19 9 Others receiving votes: McAlester 10. Lawton Mac 9. Duncan 7. Memorial 6. Sapulpa
5. Durant 4. Guthrie 2. Tahlequah 1. CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (9) (0-0) 90 1
2. Weatherford (1) (0-0) 85 2
3. Tuttle (1-0) 78 4
4. Poteau (0-1) 59 3
5. Blanchard (0-0) 54 T5
6. Skiatook (0-0) 51 NR
7. Bethany (0-1) 49 7
8. John Marshall (0-0) 27 5
9. Cache (0-1) 25 8
10. ADA (0-0) 10 NR Others receiving votes: Hilldale 6. Chickasha 5. Newcastle 4. Clinton 3. Sallisaw 2. Grove 1. Broken Bow 1. CLASS 3A
1. Heritage Hall (8) (0-0) 98 1
2. Lincoln Christian (2) (1-0) 91 2
3. Perkins-Tryon (0-0) 67 3
4. Holland Hall (0-0) 65 4
5. Stigler (1-0) 64 6
6. Verdigris (0-0) 49 5
7. Berryhill (0-0) 37 8
8. Plainview (0-0) 23 7
9. SULPHUR (0-1) 16 9
10. Kingfisher (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Checotah 12. Kingston 9. Lone Grove 3. Anadarko 3.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (9) (1-0) 99 1
2. Jones (1) (1-0) 89 3
3. Beggs (0-1) 74 2
4. Sperry (0-0) 51 5
5. Cascia Hall (0-0) 47 6
6. Millwood (0-0) 44 7
7. Adair (1-0) 36 9
8. Eufaula (0-0) 34 8
9. Metro Christian (0-1) 28 4
10. Washington (1-0) 14 NR Others receiving votes: Marlow 10. Lindsay
9. Chisholm 7. Idabel 3. Spiro 3. 11, Okmulgee
1. Meeker 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (5) (1-0) 85 2
2. Pawhuska (2) (1-0) 79 3
3. Ringling (2) (0-0) 77 1
4. Thomas Custer (0-0) 55 4
5. Gore (0-0) 46 6
6. Okemah (1-0) 42 7
7. Pawnee (0-1) 39 5
8. Minco (0-0) 25 8
9. Tonkawa (0-0) 18 10
10. Hominy (1-0) 7 NR Others receiving votes: Morrison 6. Fairview 5. Dibble 3.Hobart 3. Crescent 2. Wayne
2. Texhoma 1. CLASS B 1. Shattuck (10) (1-0)
50 1
2. Dewar (1-0) 37 2
3. Cherokee (1-0) 28 5
4. Davenport (0-0) 16 4
5. Laverne (0-1) 6 3 (tie)Pond Creek-Hunter (1-0) 6 NR Others receiving votes: 6. Barnsdall 4. Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
CLASS C
1. Timberlake (10) (1-0) 59 1
2. SASAKWA (0-0) 31 2
3. Buffalo (1-0) 27 3
4. Mountain View-Gotebo (0-0) 14 4
5. Waynoka (1-0) 13 5 Others receiving votes: Tyrone 10. Coyle
3. Midway 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.