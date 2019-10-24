After the Ada Cougars made an F in a 14-0 loss to previously winless Durant last week in a fall break home game, head coach Chris Berus wants to make sure his team gets at least an E during a Week 8 matchup with Tulsa Bishop Kelley Friday night.
That E is for effort, which he mentioned many times during his weekly interview with The Ada News Wednesday morning.
“We’re not playing at a level, from an effort standpoint, to execute as well as we need to. That’s been an emphasis all year long,” Berus said.
“It’s not a whole lot different now that it was in Week 1, to be honest with you. It’s the same need of effort to execute to the best of our abilities offensively, defensively and special teams-wise.”
Kickoff for the big District 5A-3 matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Angelo Prassa Field. Ada enters that game at 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the district. The Comets are 4-3 and 3-1.
Berus said watching the film of last week’s loss to the Lions didn’t make it look any better.
“It was the same thing we saw that night. We got whipped up front on both sides of the ball. We didn’t hit open receivers when we threw the football. There was a lot of lack of execution,” Berus said. We didn’t play at a level of urgency and intensity it takes to be successful in a ballgame.”
All Cougar eyes are now focused on the talented Bishop Kelley team in front of them.
“Things are going fine. We’re working hard to play hard,” Berus said.
“It comes down to the simplicity of selling out every play. The most important play is the next one that’s about to be snapped off. Until those things are done on a consistent basis, what you do doesn’t really matter. It’s how you do it,” he said.
Comets streaking
After back-to-back losses to start the season, Bishop Kelley has won four of its past five games.
The Comets were blown out by Class 6A Division II No. 4 Booker T. Washington (33-14) and Class 5A No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (41-14) to start the season. Bishop Kelley then plastered Tulsa Memorial and Tulsa Hale by a combined score of 104-8 the following two weeks.
District 5A-3 leader and fifth-ranked Tulsa Edison defeated the Comets 33-14 in Week 5, but Kelley bounced back to whip Durant 48-21 and gouge Glenpool 40-12 heading into Friday night’s clash with the Cougars.
“They’re a great football team. They’re going to run Bear front defense and play man to man until they don’t have to,” Berus said.
“They’re very aggressive on the defensive side of the football. They’re not going to give you a whole lot of time to throw the football down the field. They’re going to bring a lot of folks and play man on the back end,” he explained. “You have to bring a few more hats to the party in the run game and take your shots (down the field) and work the ball strategically in the passing game.”
Offensively, the Comets like to send three or four wide receivers out in a spread offense and let senior quarterback Stephen Collins do his thing.
“Offensively, for a majority of the time, they’ll line up four wide. They throw the football over 50 percent of the time,” Berus said. “The quarterback is good. He can throw the ball and run the ball extremely well.”
Collins started the year completing 52-of-96 passes for 668 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He was particularly good in last week’s win at Glenpool. Collins accounted for 397 yards and two TDs on offense and also scored on a 39-yard interception return.
In the Comets’ win over Hale earlier this year, Collins completed 9-of-14 passes for 106 yards and four touchdowns and rushed four times for 55 yards and a score — all in the first half.
“They’re just a good football team and well coached in what they do,” Berus said.
Bishop Kelley will be without two of its top players. Both running back Zach Middleton and receiver Cori Lewis suffered injuries early in the season and are expected to remain sidelined for the remainder of the year. Middleton has committed to Oklahoma State University, and Lewis has pledged to play at Army.
