SHAWNEE — The Ada High boys golf team battled cold, windy conditions and finished third at the 2022 Luther Invitational held Monday at the Firelake Golf Course in Shawnee.
It was the first tournament of the season for the Cougar golf team.
Cassady won the team championship with a score of 322. Perry followed with a 330 and the Cougars were third at 365. North Rock Creek was fourth with a score of 368, while Stroud rounded out the Top 5 with a 371.
AHS head coach Robbie Powell said he was proud of his team’s resilience, especially under the circumstances.
“It was a terrible day to play golf, but we were able to pull out a Top 3 finish so I am not unhappy with the result,” he said. “It was very difficult to control the golf ball today which made scoring very difficult.”
Ty Hyatt of Perry won the medalist crown with a low score of 73. North Rock Creek’s Bo Gentry was runner-up at 76 and Holden Mosely of Perry finished third at 79.
Junior Cooper Patterson led Cougars with a 93 and senior Derek Layton was a stroke behind at 94. Senior Seth Stowers followed closely with a 95. Sophomores Carter Kenley (97) and Braxton Elkins (104) rounded out the Cougar scoring.
“All the kids played well at times, but we have a lot to improve on as we move on to our next tournament,” Powell said. “Hopefully the weather will be better the rest of the way.”
Ada returns to action on April 4 at the Carl Albert Invitational hosted by the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
———o———
Monday, March 21
2022 Luther Invitational
At Firelake Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Cassady 322
2. Perry 330
3. ADA 365
4. N. Rock Creek 368
5. Stroud 371
6. Bethel 422
7. OCA 425
8. Beggs 435
9. Perkins Tryon 440
10. Navajo 453
11. Santa Fe South 471
12. Luther 549
Top 3 Individuals
Ty Hyatt (Perry) 73
Bo Gentry (N. Rock Creek) 76
Holden Mosely (Perry) 79
Ada Individual Results
Cooper Patterson 93
Derek Layton 94
Seth Stowers 95
Carter Kenley 97
Braxton Elkins 104
