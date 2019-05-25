Head coach Chris Berus believes the Ada High football team can use Friday morning’s lengthy spring scrimmage as a springboard into summer workouts and eventually to fall practice.
The Cougars wrapped up a productive nine days of spring drills with the scrimmage at East Central University’s Norris Field.
“It was awesome. Our kids competed really well,” Berus said following the scrimmage. “It was a great momentum-builder leading into the summer. It’s been a long nine days, it really has. But our kids have stayed focused throughout and we’ve had a lot of growth. We had a good spring camp by a lot of kids.”
The scrimmage consisted of a number of drives that started with the offensive on the defensive 40-yard line. Senior Manny LaValley, junior Zac Carroll and sophomore John David Muse all took turns leading the offense. However, the quarterback race — according to Berus — has become a two-man battle between the upperclassmen — LaValley and Carroll.
“Those guys have shown tremendous leadership and are all about the team. They just want the team to win,” Berus said.
There were plenty of bright spots on both sides of the ball during the scrimmage.
“We have some guys that can run the ball, we have some guys that can throw the ball and we have some guys that can catch the ball. And I think we’re going to be better up front than we have been the last two years offensively,” Berus said.
Some of the highlights from Friday’s action included:
• Wide receiver Jake Shannon had a pair of touchdown receptions. He out-maneuvered a defender to retrieve the ball on the first one and made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on his second score. LaValley just overthrew Shannon on what could have been a third TD catch later in the scrimmage.
• Phillip Jones had two short touchdown receptions for the Cougars.
• New Ada defender Tyler Peters was hard to keep out of the Cougar backfield on several plays.
• All three quarterbacks showed they weren’t afraid to tuck the ball and run with it.
• It appears the Cougars will have good depth at running back, as several ran the football well.
• The Ada defensive unit made a nice goal-line stand, keeping the offense from scoring on the 1.
• Carroll had a 1-yard scoring keeper on a play where he dropped the ball, picked it up and dashed into the end zone.
“I expected our returners who played a lot last year to look good,” Berus said. “We had some kids that got a little bit of playing time that really stepped up and showed some good things.”
Berus said the bond between his players grew stronger during the nine days of spring meetings.
‘The kids are doing a great job in the locker room. They really want to please. They understand the expectation of the discipline we need to have in everything we do,” he said.
“It’s going to come down to discipline and our effort,” Berus continued. “We’re going to have to outhit people and out-execute people to be successful. Right now, we have a team that’s showing they really want to buy into that.”
Ada football summer workouts begin the first week of June.
