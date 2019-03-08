The Ada High School tennis program will be looking to capture an incredible eighth straight state championship this spring.
Either the girls or the boys AHS tennis teams have won a state title every year since 2012.
Veteran Ada tennis skipper Skip Griese said one would be hard-pressed to find such an impressive streak anywhere in this part of the state.
No pressure.
“Our goal is always the same — state championships,” Griese said before a Wednesday afternoon practice session.
The Ada boys squad has won four consecutive state crowns and will again be one of the favorites in Class 4A this season. The Cougars return a wealth of state tournament experience.
“We return four players off last year’s state championship team,” Griese said. “Their experience will help.”
Those returnees include Reese Siegle, Christian Siegle, Landon Swopes and Ryan McCortney, who are all juniors.
Christian Siegle will play No. 1 Singles for the Cougars this year after winning a state title in No. 2 Singles a year ago. As a freshman, Siegle was runner-up at No. 2 Singles.
Ada’s No. 1 Doubles team will consist of returning state champs Reese Siegle and Landon Swopes. As freshmen, that duo finished second in No. 1 Doubles.
McCortney was part of a No. 2 Doubles state title in 2018.
New to the AHS varsity boys team this season are sophomore Noah Watkins and junior Jonathan Cloar.
Watkins will pair up with McCortney at No. 2 Doubles, and Cloar will play in the No. 2 Singles slot. Watkins played No. 1 Singles last year in junior high.
Griese believes the top contenders in Class 4A this season are Grove and Crossing Christian.
GIRLS
The Ada girls won consecutive state championships in 2014, 2015 and 2016. This spring, the Lady Cougars will compete in a rugged Class 5A division. Despite the bump up, Griese still expects his team to be on the 5A radar at the end of the season.
“We’re going to show up, we’re going to compete and we’re going to play hard,” he said. “The competition might be a little bit better, but we’ll just go play.”
Griese said Ada’s brutal regular-season schedule will prepare his team for a postseason run in Class 5A.
“Hopefully by the end of the season, we will have played the competition we’ve needed to play,” he said.
The Lady Cougars will rely on returners sophomore Ella Summers and junior Makayla Freeman for experience. Both players competed in the state tournament last spring.
Summers placed sixth in No. 2 Doubles, while Freeman was a qualifier in No. 2 Singles.
Newcomers to the Ada varsity girls squad include senior Kortni McNutt, junior Jillian Brassfield and sophomores Gentri Langley and Ahna Redwine.
Griese expects Ada to have to battle private schools such as Heritage Hall, Cascia Hall, Bishop Kelley and Bishop McGuinness for the Class 5A state title.
The Ada girls will open their season Friday as hosts of the 2019 Ada Tennis Tournament.
The boys Ada tournament is scheduled for Saturday.
Griese’s right-hand man will once again be assistant coach Terry Swopes, who was named the Region 6 Coach of the Year last season.
