If anyone thought that things would be any clearer in the District 4A-3 race for the playoffs after last Friday, well, they were sort of right.
Two teams – Tulsa Edison (6-0) and Tulsa Kelley (5-1) — are in for sure. Edison will win the district, and Kelley will be second if they down McAlester on Friday and third if they don’t.
Three teams – Durant (2-4), Glenpool (1-5) and Tulsa Nathan Hale (0-6) — are out. The best Durant, could do would be to tie Ada and Coweta at 3-4 for fourth if they win and Ada and Coweta both lose. Coweta beat Ada and Durant so Coweta would be fourth.
And so that leaves three teams – Ada, McAlester and Coweta – fighting for two playoff spots. One of these teams will see their season end Friday night.
McAlester (4-2) will finish second, third, fourth or, possibly, fifth. Ada (3-3) and Coweta (3-3) both have a shot at third, fourth or fifth.
The Cougars need to win to have a chance at advancing into the playoffs.
On Friday, Ada hosts fourth-ranked and 4A-3 winner Tulsa Edison. The Cougars are far from out of this one and the race for state title No. 20. They are at home, and it will be Senior Night.
McAlester travels to Tulsa to take on Bishop Kelley, and the winner of this contest will finish second. Both would be 5-2, but since McAlester would have beaten Kelley, the Buffs would finish second.
Coweta is on the road against Glenpool, and nothing would be finer for the Cougars than for Glenpool to upset Coweta and send them home with a 3-4 record.
As seen in the accompanying graphic, Ada has two ways it can be in the playoffs: two ways it can be out and one way it can be either in or out.
The Cougars will be third and in if they win and Coweta and McAlester lose. They will be fourth and in if they win, Coweta loses and McAlester wins.
The Cougars will be out if they, Coweta and McAlester all win. The Cougars will also be out if they lose against Edison.
Now for the scenario where Ada could be in or out. Should the Cougars and Coweta win and McAlester lose, all three teams would finish at 4-3. In this case, marginal points in district games would determine the final order of those three teams.
In each district game, the winner gains the difference in their points and their opponent’s points. The loser of the contest subtracts the difference between their points and their opponent’s points. No team can gain or lose more than 15 points in a single contest. In an overtime game, the winner gets one point and the loser subtracts a point.
Let’s look at a couple of examples.
Ada defeated Glenpool 9-7. This is a difference of two points, so Ada added two points to their total and Glenpool subtracted two from their total. When Ada defeated McAlester 42-26, the difference was 16 points. Since the maximum that can be gained or lost is 15 points, Ada added a maximum of 15 to its total and McAlester subtracted 15.
Going into Week 10, Ada has four marginal points, Coweta has 12 and McAlester 33.
If three teams are tied and no team has defeated the other two, then the number of marginal points decides the final standings, even if a team with fewer marginal points defeated a team with more marginal points.
This would be the case if Ada (lost to Coweta), McAlester (lost to Ada) and Coweta (lost to McAlester) are tied. The team with the most marginal points is third and the team with the next highest is fourth, whether or not they won or lost against the other remaining team. If two teams are tied in marginal points, and the third team has fewer marginal points then the winner is the one or the two tied in marginal points who defeated the other in district play.
It is possible for Ada, Coweta and McAlester to be tied in marginal points. If all three are tied in marginal points, then third place would be decided by lot (usually a coin flip) and fourth place would go to the remaining team that defeated the other in district play. So, Ada would want to be tied with McAlester and not Coweta.
If Coweta wins, then Ada must win and McAlester lose to set up a three-way tie that would be decided by marginal po8ints.
The Cougars need a big win against Edison and hope McAlester suffers a lopsided loss. Ada must win by at least 14 points and McAlester lose by at least 15, OR Ada must win by 15 and McAlester lose by at least 14 to forge a tie. If the two are tied, Ada would win the tie-breaker due to the results of their head-to-head matchup.
For the Cougars to be ahead of Coweta in marginal points if Ada and Coweta both win on Friday, Coweta would need to win by no more than six points and Ada would need to defeat Edison by at least nine more points than Coweta defeats Glenpool. If Coweta wins by seven or more points, Ada won’t be able to match them.
The best-case scenario for Ada, by far, is to down Tulsa Edison and Coweta to lose. Then the Cougars would be third if McAlester loses and fourth if McAlester wins. And, best of all, we would not have to sort out the marginal points.
So, Ada fans, let’s have a big crowd for Senior Night against Tulsa Edison, and let’s cheer for Glenpool (hosting Coweta) and Bishop Kelley (hosting McAlester).
