New Ada head coach Dino Rosato said his team has shown made great strides throughout the last two months of preseason workouts and scrimmages.
The Cougars will get to put that improve to the test tonight when they open the season by hosting Pauls Valley. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at Cougar Field.
“The boys have made significant improvement over the last eight weeks,” said Rosato, who joined the Ada High baseball program after spending the past nine years at the head coach at East Central University.
“We have a lot to improve on. There’s always room to grow in any organization. But the boys have responded well to our hitting systems and our defensive approach. I’m very proud of their worth ethic and their dedication to the program,” he continued.
Rosato will be joined by assistants Will Gould, Jake Mitzner and Country Beard.
The Cougars have six seniors — Ryan Hagar, Bradyn Smalley, Tovan Thomsen, Dillin Brown, Dakota Truelove and Deland Cobb. Hagar, Thomsen, Brown and Cobb will roam the outfield for the Cougars, while Smalley and Truelove will help shore up the infield defense.
“We’re going to have a pretty strong infield defensively. As long as we make the routine plays and play catch at a high level, we’re going to be pretty solid,” Rosato said.
Smalley and Thomsen are expected to be at or near the top of Ada’s pitching rotation.
“Those two guys are going to play a huge role for us as we move forward. They’re big lefties and they throw a lot of strikes,” Rosato said. “That’s going to be the key for us. If we can mix well and stay under the stream, we’re going to give ourselves a good chance at success.”
The first-year Ada coach said developing the Cougar pitching staff will be a key focal point as the season progresses.
“Everything starts on the mound. We have to throw strikes and we have to mix well,” he said. “Our secondary pitches have to improve. But they’re growing in that way. Bullpens have gone well. As long as we continue to grow and they continue to have confidence ... we’ll be OK.”
Rosato wants his team to be in attack mode early during at-bats and while on defense, limit the opposition’s base runners.
“At the dish, we need to be aggressive and look for fastballs early in the count,” he said. “You want to make the routine plays and make them at a high level. You want to limit freebies when it comes to walks and errors.”
Rosato is a firm believer that success is measured as much off the field as it is in wins and losses.
“We want to focus on being better young men — representing the community and the high school as best they can. My philosophy has always been you take good young men and make them better,” he explained.
“Baseball is going to take care of itself,” Rosato continued. “The dedication, the work ethic and the adaptation to what we teach and how we go about it — that’s all on their shoulders. They have to be self-motivated and they’ve done a great job of that.”
Rosato said he’s enjoyed getting to know his team since preseason workouts began. For him, there hasn’t been much of an adjustment coming from the college level to high school.
“You’re teaching the game. I’ve been blessed with a good group of young men. They’ve come on board and they’ve really taken what I teach and have done a great job. They’ve been fun to work with,” he said.
The real fun begins tonight.
