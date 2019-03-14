The Ada-based Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association held its first-ever Oklahoma Cornhole Association Regional Tournament last Saturday at the Grandview Event Center.
A total of 33 singles players and 19 doubles teams participated in the event. Players from all over the state, including Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Claremore, Lawton and Enid, entered the regional. There was also a player from New Mexico.
“Even with an early setback, we still had a great day,” said SOCA representative and tournament co-director Russ Allen. “It was good to meet new faces. We hope the next regional tournament in Ada will be even bigger and better.”
“For the first cornhole tournament of this size, it went well,” added co-director Mike McKee. “I appreciate everyone that came out to play and look forward to the next one.”
There were two divisions in both singles and doubles. Players with an OCA rating of C or better competed in the Open Division, and players considered D, E or new played in the Social Division.
Mark Bitner of Enid defeated Gregory Kilmer of Noble for the Open Singles championship. Rebecca Hunter of Lawton finished third.
The team of Bitner and partner Ryan Littlejohn of Claremore won the Open Doubles title. They knocked off Kilmer and partner Steven Sheffield of Oklahoma City in the title match.
Tony Privitera of Tulsa won the Social Singles title, while Jerry Foley of Wetumka was runner-up. Daniel Harris of Wynnewood finished third.
In Social Doubles, the duo of Derrick VanWinkle of Okemah and Stephanie Rogers of Wetumka finished first after defeating the team of Harris and Wade Atkeson of Ada in the finals. Paul Impson of Holdenville and Ty Mariott of Holdenville finished third in Social Doubles.
SOCA hosts weekly cornhole tournaments Wednesday nights at the Grandview Event Center. Registration is at 6 p.m., and bags fly at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, check out the SOCA Facebook page or contact Allen or McKee.
