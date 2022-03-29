Ada, Condon shut down Crusaders

Ada senior Hunter Condon tossed a stellar complete-game outing and the Cougars strolled past Christian Heritage Academy 7-1 in a Friday night home game.
The Cougars improved to 11-1 on the year and hosted Douglass in a district doubleheader on Monday. The Crusaders left town at 3-3.
Ada is back in action at 2 p.m. Thursday against Broken Bow in the first round of the Kingston Tournament.
Condon struck out 10, walked two and allowed four hits and zero earned runs in seven strong innings. He also finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Ada’s 12-hit offense.
Ada scored two runs in the first and third innings to grab a 4-0 lead. After Christian Heritage scored a single run in the top of the fourth, the Cougars tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the inning to seize control.
Brodie Andrews finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Carter Freeland went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and John David Muse finished 2-for-4 and scored a run.
Sam Charboneau ended up 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, while Jack Morris went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
