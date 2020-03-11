PAULS VALLEY — Ada sophomore Hunter Condon turned in a dominant performance on the mound, and the Cougars shut out host Pauls Valley 8-0 Monday night.
The Cougars improved to 3-0 on the young season, while the Panthers dropped to 0-4.
Condon struck out 12 and scattered three PV hits in a complete-game effort. He didn’t walk or hit a batter.
The Cougars managed just six total hits in the contest, and first-year head coach Shane Coker hopes to see his team’s offense pick up the pace.
“We didn’t swing it as well as we would have liked. We had six hits — with a timely one here and there,” Coker said. “But Condon threw extremely well. One’s offense can afford a sub par night when you get that type of performance from your pitcher.”
Ada struck first in the top of the second inning. CJ Freeland led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a two-out base hit by John David Muse that put the visitors on top 1-0.
The Cougars pushed another run across in the third frame when Zac Carroll, who had walked, later scored on a passed ball to push the Ada advantage to 2-0.
Carroll drove home a run with a single in the top of the fifth and two more Ada runs raced home via Pauls Valley errors, and the Cougar lead ballooned to 5-0. Carroll finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Muse — who finished 3-for-4 to lead the Ada offense — delivered an RBI single in the top of the seventh. Two more PV errors — the Panthers had nine total miscues in the contest — led to two more AHS runs in the seventh to make it 8-0.
Ada hosted Pauls Valley in another District 4A-3 contest Tuesday night. The Cougars hit the road again at 5 p.m. Thursday at Newcastle before hosting Durant at 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.