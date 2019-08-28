Ada comeback falls short against Glenpool

The Ada Lady Cougars tried to rally with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning before the comeback fell just short in a 5-4 loss to Glenpool Monday night at home.
Ada fell to 2-4 on the year, while Glenpool left town at 3-5.
The loss spoiled a big night from Ada’s Amaya Frizell, who finished a perfect 4-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI.
Kinsley Goza went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the Ada lineup, while Katey Read finished 1-for-4 and knocked in a run.
Both Stormie Poole and Klynn Brown reached on one-out errors to get the Lady Cougars started in the fifth. Goza then cracked her triple to knock in a run and get Ada within 5-3.
Frizell then hit a two-RBI double that cleared the bases and cut the Glenpool advantage to 5-4. But a pop out on the infield and a groundout helped GHS pitcher Maggie Hummingbird end that threat. The Lady Warriors ace struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one earned run in seven innings.
Alyssa Colungo pitched well in defeat for Ada. She struck out eight, walked three and surrendered two earned runs in seven innings.
Maddy Kearns hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning that proved to be the difference in the game. She finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to led a 10-hit GHS attack. Cierra Sullivan and Taddy Pewewardy both added two hits each for the visitors.
The Lady Cougars’ Tuesday night contest with archrival McAlester was canceled and will be made up Sept. 23. Ada travels to Roff at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
