VANOSS – Tanner Gilliam and Cody Smith have played basketball together for a long time.
The Ada High School pair spent their junior high and high school years making an impact on Cougar basketball.
That pair stepped on to the basketball floor for the final time Saturday and played like they have executed together forever in fueling the West to a 77-49 rout of the East in the 2019 Ada News All-Star Classic at Vanoss High School.
Gilliam netted 15 points, eight rebounds and a pair of steals, while Cody Smith also finished with 15 points to go with seven boards and two steals. Ada’s dynamic duo shared the game’s Most Valuable Player award. It’s believed to be the first time in All-Star history that has happened.
“I’ve been putting this game on for decades, and I can’t remember co-MVPs,” said Ada News sports editor Jeff Cali. “It’s been going on for 46 years, but it could very well be a first.”
Gilliam was 7-of-14 from the floor with one 3-point basket, and Smith went 7-of-12 with one trey. All-Star Classic officials felt like their stats were too close to select one over the other for MVP.
“It was amazing. It is truly an honor,” said Gilliam about the award. “It was great fun playing with childhood friends and representing Ada one last time.”
As for being the co-MVP with Smith, Gilliam wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“We’ve been teammates in junior high and high school, and it has been a great honor to go out with a bang with him,” Gilliam said.
“I’m sending the trophy home with him, so get me a bigger one,” he said.
Smith, who had never won an MVP award in basketball, was excited to play alongside Gilliam as well.
“It felt like old times. Tanner and I have played together since junior high,” said Cody Smith. “It felt right. It felt right at home.”
The two Cougars also got the chance to play for West head coach Garland Parks one final time.
Joining Gilliam and Cody Smith in double figures for the West squad were Vanoss High School star Sando Hill with 11 and Byng big man Theran Smith with 10. Hill was 5-of-10 shooting with one 3-point bucket.
In addition to his double-figure scoring performance, Hill collected five rebounds and recorded a game-leading six steals. Theran Smith executed an alley-oop slam dunk off a pass from Hill at one point in the contest and finished with four boards, three blocked shots and a pair of steals. Smith finished 5-of-8 from the floor.
Riley Cooper of Vanoss provided energy for the winning team by yanking down a whopping 16 rebounds to go with his seven points.
Byng’s Tyler Walker totaled eight points and snatched nine boards. Stonewall’s Jarrett Ellis ended with six points, six rebounds and two steals, and Roff’s Cooper Simon tacked on five points and made one 3-pointer.
Latta’s Randis Gray was the only double-digit scorer for the East squad with 12 points to go with six boards and a pair of steals. Coalgate’s Blade Horton, behind three second-half treys, followed with nine points. Tupelo’s Seth Foreman contributed eight points, five rebounds and two steals. Latta’s Hayden Hoppe chipped in seven points.
The East actually held a slim 31-29 halftime edge, but the West went on a 48-18 second-half scoring rampage — outscoring their foes 23-9 in the third quarter and 25-9 in the fourth.
The West managed to convert on just four 3-point shots the entire day – one each from Gilliam (his first career 3-pointer), Cody Smith, Hill and Simon.
Ironically, the East drained 11 treys for the game. However, eight of those occurred in the first half, helping the East to its halftime lead.
Gray and Horton were the top 3-point shooting converters in the contest with three apiece.
———o———
By The Numbers
2019 All-Star Classic
BOYS
West 77, East 49
EAST 15 16 9 9 — 49
WEST 12 17 23 25 — 77
EAST – Randis Gray 4-10, 1-2, 12; Blade Horton 3-7, 0-0, 9; Seth Foreman 3-9, 1-2, 8; Hayden Hoppe 3-10, 0-0, 7; Connor Dunn 1-4, 0-0, 3; Tadyn Walker 1-8, 0-0, 3; Kaden Mills 1-4, 0-0, 3; Hunter Simpson 1-9, 0-0, 2; Austin Vick 1-5, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-66, 2-4.
WEST – Tanner Gilliam 7-14, 0-0, 15; Cody Smith 7-12, 0-0, 15; Sando Hill 5-10, 0-0, 11; Theran Smith 5-8, 0-0, 10; Tyler Walker 4-7, 0-0, 8; Riley Cooper 3-12, 1-2, 7; Jarrett Ellis 3-6, 0-0, 6; Cooper Simon 2-12, 0-0, 5. Totals: 36-81, 1-4, 77.
Steals: East 6 (Gray 2, Foreman 2); West 17 (Hill 6, Gilliam 2, Theran Smith 2, Cody Smith 2, Ellis 2).
Rebounds: East 37 (Gray 6, Foreman 5, Mills 4, Vick 4); West 56 (Cooper 16, Walker 9, Gilliam 8, Cody Smith 7).
3-point goals: East 11 (Gray 3, Horton 3, Dunn 1, Hoppe 1, Foreman 1, Walker 2, Mills 1); West 4 (Simon, Gilliam, Hill, Cody Smith).
Fouled out: None.
