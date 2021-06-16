Ada City Open set for June 28-July 1

The 2021 Vision Bank Ada City Open tennis tournament is scheduled for June 28-July 1 at the Ada Tennis Center.
Entry fee is $10 per person per event and the registration deadline is 3 p.m. June 25.
Events include Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Mother/Daughter and Father/Son.
There are A, B, C and D Divisions within all non-family events. There are only A and B Divisions in the Mother/Daughter and Father/Son events.
Entry forms are available at any Vision Bank location and can be returned to the bank or the Ada Tennis Center.
A cookout for all participants is scheduled for July 1.
