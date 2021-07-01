Christian Siegle, Harrison Boggs, Jarvis Redwine and Chad Whittington all advanced to the semifinals of the Men’s A Singles Bracket during the second day of action Tuesday night at the 2021 Ada City Open.
Siegle scooted past Tate Danielson 6-0, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match and Whittington downed Jackson Swopes 6-0, 6-1 in another quarterfinal contest. Both Siegle and Whittington had first-round byes.
Danielson had advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Anthony Towers and Swopes had knocked off Beau Hopkins earlier in the day.
Redwine defeated King Bingamon 6-0, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match. Bingamaon advanced via a default win over Boady Ross.
Boggs got past Brady Bacon 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before turning back Ryan Rennie 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals.
Siegle played Boggs in one Wednesday night semifinal contest, while Redwine battled Whittington in the other semifinal affair.
In Men’s D Singles, semifinalists include Corbin Smith, Hudson Wellington, Logan Machetta and Kayson Miller.
Miller did it the hard way. He defeated Sam King 8-4 before knocking off Kale Hampton in the quarterfinals.
Smith beat Mac King 8-0 and then earned a default into the semifinals
Hudson Wellington advanced with a win over Jack Emerson and Machetta beat Collin Mantooth 8-0 in the quarterfinals.
Machetta and Miller squared off Wednesday night in one semifinal game while Wellington faced Smith on the opposite side of the bracket.
Matches in the Women’s A Singles draw began Wednesday night. In Women’s B Singles, Ava Moon will battle Emily Holloway for the title tonight. Dax Dorman will meet Trenton Hensley in the Men’s B Singles championship tonight.
The semifinals are also set in the Mixed A Doubles bracket.
Team Whelchels battled Team Edwards in one semifinal match Wednesday night and Team Ghoch-Siegle faced Ahna Redwine-Noah Watkins in the other semifinal showdown.
In quarterfinal matches, Ghoch-Siegle beat Trenity Miller-Eduardo Hernandez 6-1, 6-2; Redwine-Watkins rallied past Burden-Whittington 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Team Edwards got the best of Epps-Swopes 7-6, 3-6, 6-2; and Team Whelchels downed Team Boggs 6-1, 6-0.
The semifinals are also set in Mixed B Doubles.
Team Rennie defeated Team Machetta 6-2, 6-3; Team Bolin defeated Team Wilson 7-6, 6-4; Dorman-Lowrance defeated Bagwell-Boyles and Kozan-E. Wilson defeated Brassfield-Lillard by default.
In Wednesday night’s semifinal matches, Kozan-E. Wilson battled Dorman-Lowrance and Team Bolins battled Team Rennie.
In Men’s A Doubles action, the four teams that advanced to the semifinals were Redwine-Whelchel, Boggs-Whittington, Christian Siegle-Jackson Swopes and Reese Siegle-Watkins.
Boggs-Whittington defeated Ahrend-Roehl 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Other quarterfinal results included Redwine-Whelchel defeated Cummings-Rennie 6-1, 6-2; R. Siegle-Watkins advanced via default and C. Siegle-Swopes defeated Edwards-Griese 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Wednesday night’s semis include Redwine-Whelchel versus R. Siegle-Watkins and C. Siegle-Swopes versus Boggs-Whittington.
In the Men’s B Doubles Round Robin bracket, Bolin-Hensley defeated Anderson-Moon 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.
The Women’s A Doubles championship match, set for Thursday night, includes Lauren Burden-Mikala Whelchel and Jessi Bolin-Jarvisette Redwine.
In Women’s B Doubles play, Boggs-Cadenhead knocked off Holloway-Wood 6-1, 6-2 and Dickinson-Onea outlasted Rennie-Tucker by an identical 6-1, 6-2. Boggs and Cadenhead will square off against Dickinson-Onea 6-1, 6-2 in Thursday’s championship match.
