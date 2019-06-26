The 2019 Vision Bank Ada City Open tennis tournament kicked off Monday night at the Ada Tennis Center.
In a marathon Women’s A Doubles match, Mikala Whelchel and Taylor Wood outlasted the team of Kendal Johnson and Natalie Keel 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
In a Women’s Singles semifinal contest, Ahna Redwine cruised past Ana Bolin 6-0, 6-0.
A champion was crowned in the Women’s B Doubles Division as Redwine and partner Lillie Speed pushed past Eden Boggs and Joso Brassfield 6-2, 6-1.
In Mixed A Doubles action, Taylor Wood and Christian Siegle needed three sets to defeat Kendal Johnson and Chad Whittington 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.
Two semifinal contests in the Father-Son Division were completed Monday night. Bryant and Halston Redwine defeated Tim and Trenton Hensley 6-0, 6-1, and the team of James and Zack Whelchel bested Randy Fuqua and Harrison Boggs 6-2, 6-1.
In Men’s A Doubles action, Clayton Edwards and Trey Edwards knocked out Jackson Swopes and Halston Redwine 6-1, 6-1. Frank Stout and Matthew Medcalf defeated Jo Jo Cloar and Drew Lillard 6-1, 6-2. The team of Harrison Boggs and Chad Whittington turned back Cullen Edens and Logan Edens 6-3, 6-4. And in the final Men’s A Doubles match, Josh Ellis and Zack Whelchel defeated Phillip Thompson and Norberto Vargas 6-1, 6-2.
King Bingamon defeated Brad Huser 6-2, 6-3 in a Men’s A Singles matchup. Other results in that division included Jackson Swopes over Will Goodrich, 6-0, 6-4; Chad Whittington over Logan Edens, 6-2, 6-1, and Cullen Edens over Halston Redwine, 6-3, 3-3, default.
A Men’s B Singles champion was crowned when Anthony Powers defeated Trenton Hensley 6-3, 6-0 for the title.
The tournament runs through Thursday, with matches started at 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m. each night. Fans are welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.