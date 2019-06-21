2019 Ada City Open kicks off Monday

Clayton Edwards of Ada is shown competing in last year’s Vision Bank Ada City Open. The 2019 Ada City Open is scheduled for June 24-27 at the Ada Tennis Center.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

The 2019 Vision Bank Ada City Open is scheduled for June 24-27 at the Ada Tennis Center.

The tournament, open to players of all skill levels, include the following divisions: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Mother/Daughter and Father/Son.

There will be no consolation play.

Entry deadline is 5 p.m. tonight. Entry fee is $5 per person per division. Make checks payable to the Ada Tennis Club.

Play begins at 5:30 p.m. each night and is open to the public.

For more information, contact tournament director Skip Griese at 580-235-7858.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.