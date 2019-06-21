2019 Ada City Open kicks off Monday

The 2019 Vision Bank Ada City Open is scheduled for June 24-27 at the Ada Tennis Center.
The tournament, open to players of all skill levels, include the following divisions: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Mother/Daughter and Father/Son.
There will be no consolation play.
Entry deadline is 5 p.m. tonight. Entry fee is $5 per person per division. Make checks payable to the Ada Tennis Club.
Play begins at 5:30 p.m. each night and is open to the public.
For more information, contact tournament director Skip Griese at 580-235-7858.
