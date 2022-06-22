The 2022 Vision Bank Ada City Open kicked off Monday evening at the Ada Tennis Center.
In the Mother/Daughter division, Stacy and Jessi Bolin knocked off Melissa and Abby Shaw in a semifinal matchup. Other teams in that division include Brandi and Emily Holloway and Blakely and Miya Miller.
In the Mixed A Doubles bracket, Lauren Wilcoxen and Matthew Medcalf knocked off Jarvisetty Redwine and Boady Ross; Eden Boggs and Harrison Boggs defeated Emma Underwood and TJ Goodman; Zoey Brown and Christian Siegle turned back Morganne Freeman and Zack Powell; Jessi Bolin and Tate Danielson defeated Trinity Miller and Trent Miller; Laney Wilke and Frank Stout bested Brianne Sanders and Toby Sanders.
In Men’s A Doubles action, Brady Bacon and Drew Lillard cruised past Anthony Towers and Tate Danielson 6-1, 6-3 and TS Ahrend and Bryant Redwine edged Daniel Lacey and Boady Ross 7-5, 6-4 in a pair of first-round matches.
The Father/Son combo of Tim and Trenton Hensley knocked off Chad and Sam King 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the finals.
In the Mixed B Doubles bracket, Ava Moon and Todd Moon defeated Mallory Ross and Bladen Johnson via injury default and Kylee Whitt and Mathew Anderson bested Stacy Bolin and Brandon Bolin 6-2, 6-3 to set up Thursday’s title match.
One match was played in the Women’s B Doubles division. Emily Halloway and Brianne Sanders defeated Rhonda Hibbard and Angie Stout 6-1, 6-1. The other team in that round-robin event is Izzy Justus and Bentli Taylor.
In a talented Men’s A Singles field, Tate Danielson defeated Matthew Medcalf 6-2, 0-6, 10-5; Harrison Boggs dropped Drew Lillard 6-1, 6-4; Noah Watkins defeated Anthony Towers 6-0, 6-0; Chad Whittington blanked Trenton Hensley 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Swopes surged past Boady Ross 6-1, 6-1; and Reese Siegle outlasted Brady Bacon 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
In the Women’s A Doubles bracket, Lauren Eilcoxen and Laney Wilke defeated Bailey Boatwright and Kylee Whitt 6-3, 6-3 and CJ Lee and Emma Underwood turned back Jerzie O’Neal and Anabelle Peters 7-6, 4-6, 16-14.
In a pair of Men’s B Singles matches, Jacob Jolly defeated Hudson Higett 6-0, 6-0 and Logan Bratton topped Harrison Higett 6-2, 6-0.
The Men’s C Doubles begins tonight. Competing in that bracket include the following teams; Mathew Anderson and Owen Moon; Mathew Key and Mason Rogers; Logan Bratton and Jacob Jolley; and Ryder Fielder and Kale Hampton.
The Women’s B Singles Division includes three entrants — Emily Halloway, Abby Shaw and Ava Moon — and that champion will be determined by round-robin play. In Women’s A Singles, Eden Boggs will battle Anabelle Peters for the championship.
The Ada City Open continues tonight with the final matches set for Thursday evening. Some championship matches may have to be made up at a later date to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.