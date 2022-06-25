Champions were crowned Thursday night during action at the 2022 Vision Bank Ada City Open hosted by the Ada Tennis Center.
In the Mixed B Doubles finals, Matthew Anderson and Kyler Whitt rallied past Ava Moon and Todd Moon 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
Owen Moon claimed the Men’s B Singles championship via a 6-4, 6-2 win over Sam King. Owen Moon added another title to his Ada City Open resumé when he and partner Matthew Anderson defeated Logan Bratton and Jacob Jolley 6-4, 6-0 in the Men’s C Doubles title match.
In a Women’s B Singles round-robin contest, Emily Holloway defeated Abby Shaw to claim the championships.
In the Men’s B Doubles draw, Brandon Bolin and Tim Hensley knocked off Bryce Bagwell and Tyler Bratton 6-2, 6-4 to claim the title.
Lauren Burden and Mikala Whelchel out-dueled Jessi Bolin and Jarvisette Redwine 6-2, 6-2 to capture the Women’s A Doubles championship.
In the Father-Son title tilt, Jackson and Terry Swopes defeated Tim and Trenton Hensley 6-0, 6-2.
And in the Women’s A Singles championship battle, Eden Boggs turned back Anabelle Peters by a 6-4, 6-1 count.
There were a handful of ACO title matches that had to be rescheduled for a later date.
