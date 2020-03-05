MADILL – Christopher Carrethers fired a two-hit shutout and Bo Charboneau homered to lead off the game Tuesday as the Ada Cougars knocked off Madill, 7-0.
Carrethers struck out nine batters and walked only one.
Charboneau sparked the Cougars’ seven-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with the homer, one double and two runs scored.
Hunter Condon, Jaycob Gray and Manny LaValley each finished 1-for-3. Condon doubled once and scored a pair of runs, and Gray scored once. LaValley also drew one walk.
Case Coble had Madill’s only two hits, as he was 2-for-3.
Ada, now 2-0 this season, took a 1-0 lead in the first before scoring three times each in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Cougars are back in action at 5 p.m. Monday at Pauls Valley.
Ada head coach Shane Coker said he planned the six-day gap in the schedule because he predicted the success of the Cougar boys and girls basketball teams.
“I left a hole at the end of this week because I knew our boys and girls basketball teams would likely still be playing,” he said. “We’ll take these first two games with Madill and see what we need to work on and get better at.”
Ada will host Pauls Valley next Tuesday and is at Newcastle next Thursday.
